National Careers Week: Prologis UK welcomes Northamptonshire students to DIRFT

In celebration of National Career’s Week, Prologis UK invited students to The Hub at DIRFT in Daventry, a purpose-built centre for logistics training & education. On Thursday 9 March, over 100 students were given the chance to learn about the variety of jobs and opportunities within the logistics sector. The students, aged from 11 to 14, were invited from six Northamptonshire schools to participate in a variety of activities throughout the day.

The activities were specifically designed so they could learn more about the career opportunities the sector has to offer, especially in the East Midlands, where logistics companies are a key employer. To broaden their knowledge, children were taken through different learning experiences on topics such as technology and automation, as well as being given the opportunity to tour warehouse facilities at GXO Clipper, a construction site being managed by Winvic and a rail terminal operation run by Malcolm Rail.

Other activities included a speed networking event with a range of logistics operators including DHL, Culina, Europa and Kinaxia, and industry bodies, such as the UK Warehousing Association and Generation Logistics, where they were given the chance to talk to a wide range of people currently working in logistics.

Robin Woodbridge, Head of Capital Deployment & Leasing, Prologis UK, said: “Changing the perceptions about the logistics industry and what it’s like to work in warehouses is crucial. We’re always proud to be able to teach and inspire young people and show them the exciting opportunities that the sector offers – these days it’s more about coding and programming skills than the more basic tasks people associate with the industry. As well as being a fun day with the chance to look around some of the huge operations here at DIRFT, we hope our event gave the children some practical knowledge about how important logistics is and the careers it offers.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals