New Click Smart designs from Amtico

Amtico has refreshed its popular Click Smart luxury vinyl tile (LVT) collection. Featuring five new Scandinavian-inspired Woods, two fresh Stones and a Parquet option, the designs reflect the increasing demand for cleaner, contemporary tones in the build-to-rent (BTR) and purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) sectors.

The loose lay, rigid core LVT features a robust locking mechanism that allows individual planks and tiles to be easily clicked together without the need for adhesive. The new Parquet option provides specifiers with even more design flexibility. Parquet is available in six colourways – including Hushed Oak, Scandi Oak, and Nordic Oak – making it easy to achieve a classic aesthetic that is quick and easy to install.

Made with up to 20% recycled pre-consumer content, Click Smart’s rigid core technology ensures it is stronger and more resistant to expansion or contraction than other click LVT products. In addition, the flooring is less susceptible to indentation and movement, perfect for catering to the unique demands of the build-to-rent (BTR) and purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) sectors.

The integrated underlay and robust locking mechanism also assist with quick and easy installation, while the 20dB impact sound reduction meets building regulations and is ideal for high-density living spaces where noise reduction is crucial. Click Smart is also suitable for underfloor heating systems that are embedded in screed or beneath a floating timber base.

The new range of Click Smart products benefits from the same performance features as Amtico’s core LVT collections, including a 0.55mm wear layer and urethane coating. They are also 100% waterproof to ensure the planks and tiles won’t absorb water or swell/expand.

Click Smart is supplied with a 10-year warranty and meets global accreditations including ‘Eurofins Indoor Air Comfort Gold’ and emission class M1 for building materials.

For more information about Amtico and its LVT collections, please visit www.amtico.com/commercial.

