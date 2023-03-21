New KFC drive-thru to be built at Integra 61 

Citrus Durham has completed a deal with Adil Group who will develop a stand-alone drive-thru KFC at the £400m mixed-use Integra 61 development at J61 of the A1(M). Citrus Durham was advised by retained roadside agents Colliers and Avison Young with WSB acting for Adil Group.

Detailed planning consent has been granted by Durham County Council for the development of the KFC unit and work is expected to start in the summer which would enable KFC to open for business by the end of the year.

The new KFC drive-thru will sit alongside the existing Greggs and Costa Coffee drive thru’s and will form part of the growing roadside element at the ground-breaking North East development.

Integra 61 is the largest logistics- led mixed use scheme seen in the North East in a generation and is home to Amazon’s new 2 million sq ft Fulfilment Centre which is fully operational with over 1,000 employees on site. Construction of a further 640,000 sq ft of speculative logistics space in 5 units, known as Connect at Integra 61, is well advanced with completion due this summer. Serviced plots are available on the remainder of the site to accommodate a wide range of unit sizes to suit occupier’s specific requirements.

The 205 acre site, which has the potential to create over 3,000 jobs and add £2 billion to the regional economy over the next 10 years, has consent to deliver some 260 new homes, a new hotel, nursery, family pub/restaurant, vehicle dealerships and trade counter/retail units.

David Cullingford, Project Lead for Integra 61 and Citrus Durham, said: “Adding another high profile occupier to the roadside element of Integra 61 is fantastic news and further strengthens the diversity of uses at the site. We are having a very busy 12 months on site with lots of development works underway and we are looking forward to welcoming KFC to the scheme.”

John Roberts, Head of Automotive and Roadside for Colliers and joint agent on Integra 61 with Avison Young, said: “We are talking to a range of roadside occupiers regarding the remaining plots at Integra 61. The sector remains buoyant and we are able to accommodate a wide variety of roadside users from vehicle dealerships to self-storage and a range of retail and hospitality uses.”

For enquiries, please contact Avison Young or Colliers

Robert Rae 07860 398 744robert.rae@avisonyoung.com /Danny Cramman 07796 993 750 danny.cramman@avisonyoung.com

Robert Whatmuff07703 393 145robert.whatmuff@colliers.com / Simon Hill 07736 480 041simon.hill@colliers.com

Roadside enquiries to john.roberts@colliers.com

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals