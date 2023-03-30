Office Principles North delivers MAB’s new Derby HQ

Interior design consultancy, Office Principles North, has handed over the new state-of-the-art headquarters of the UK’s leading mortgage intermediary brand, Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB).

The three-storey Capital House at Pride Place in Derby has been reimagined as a modern, inclusive and eco-friendly office which offers people a greater choice in how and where they work and socialise.

Office Principles North has designed and delivered more than 13,000 sq ft of collaborative workspace that has been informed by expert research techniques.

The bespoke office design provides a range of work settings for up to 300 people and is centred around open plan ‘neighbourhoods’, complemented by areas for group activities and focused work.

Work settings include private pods, meeting rooms, breakout spaces and a large ground floor space for town hall gatherings, and there is also a wide range of fixed and agile desk and seating options to choose from.

Employee wellbeing is at the heart of the new workspace design, with an emphasis on planting and natural daylight, and a dedicated area for prayer, nursing parents or meditation.

Other features include exposed ceilings, acoustic baffles and crittall glazing, as well as feature pendant lighting and the latest AV technology to support video conferencing.

The refurbishment also includes a new main entrance to the building and a refurbished façade, with new LED lighting, timber cladding and external signage.

“This is an exciting, modern and transformative refurbishment that delivers a workspace where everyone can thrive. “We completely stripped the building back to shell to enable us to optimise the available space and create an office environment that is built around the way people work and play. This is a workplace that not only encourages collaboration and hybrid ways of working, but will go some way to attracting and retaining talent too.”

Gary Tailby – Joint Managing Director of Office Principles North

“We adopt a people-first approach at MAB, complementing our ESG strategy, and we wanted to create an environment to support our focus on wellbeing, diversity, and sustainability. “Office Principles North had a clear understanding of the requirements we provided to them, delivering the project on time and to an incredibly high standard. We’re so proud of the diverse and collaborative working environments we can offer to our colleagues, allowing them to thrive and perform at their best.”

Claire Smith – People and Culture Director, Mortgage Advice Bureau

