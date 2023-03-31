Planning Portal and Barbour ABI partnership boosts industry access to planning information

A new partnership between Planning Portal and Barbour ABI will provide the construction industry with the quickest access to planning application data available.

The new system is expected to speed up the release of this information by an average of 1 month compared to the current process, where people must wait for local authorities to publish the information.

The deal benefits product manufacturers, main contractors and specialist contractors who can now access planning applications faster through Barbour ABI’s FastPlan service and feed this information into their work-winning process.

Barbour ABI Group Director Simon Mahoney said:

“Barbour ABI has the largest team of researchers in the UK looking at market intelligence. This partnership means they will receive planning applications from this exclusive planning data source at the point of submission. At that moment, our research engine will kick in – adding value to the project information and qualifying it well before the local authorities even publish it.

“We’ll be able to provide information about planning applications one month before anyone else, meaning companies can respond dynamically to valuable opportunities and increase profitability.”

The partnership supports the Government’s goal of simplifying and digitalising the planning system to improve clarity, enable better-informed decisions and meet local and national planning objectives.

Sarah Chilcott, Managing Director Planning Portal commented:

“This new exclusive partnership provides a digital solution that will help create a more dynamic and responsive construction market, supporting the local and national goals of the planning system.”

“As the market’s leading construction intelligence, Barbour ABI was perfectly placed to help us get this information to market faster and maximise its impact. This will help construction companies provide the services the industry needs, when it needs them, improving the planning and construction process overall.”

The Planning Portal is the home of the national planning application service. Formerly operated by the government, it has been run by a joint venture between the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and TerraQuest Solutions Ltd since 2015. To find out more visit https://www.planningportal.co.uk/

Founded over 80 years ago, Barbour ABI delivers market-leading intelligence, insight and analysis, so customers can identify new business opportunities, monitor clients and competitor relationships, and make smarter, more timely decisions.

To find out more, visit https://barbour-abi.com/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals