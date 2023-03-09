Quintain Living launches new sustainability-focused homes to rent in Wembley Park

The newly launched development, which is already so popular amongst new residents that it is outperforming leasing expectations, comprises three buildings, Cherry House, Birch House, and Aspen House. The apartments have been designed with families and sharers in mind, with the building featuring a range of spacious three- and four-bedroom apartments, as well as studios and one- and two-bedroom homes in range of layouts. Altogether, Repton Gardens offers 396 rental homes, spread across 40 different layouts, 1,000sqm of ground floor retail space and 1,200sqm earmarked for a GP surgery. The varying apartment designs encompass features such as half bedrooms for guests, work-from-home studies, recessed shelving, breakfast bars, a choice of U-shaped and L-shaped kitchens, studios with bedrooms separated by doors and more.