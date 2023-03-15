Red Construction London appointed to deliver elevated office spaces within Barwood Capital’s redevelopment of ‘Explore’

RED Construction London, a regional arm to the main contractor RED Construction Group, has announced its appointment to deliver Barwood Capital’s multi-million pound redevelopment of Explore, the office building in Richmond, south west London, formerly known as Eton House.

Explore is set to be repositioned as prime sustainable office space, with a 45,000 sq ft transformation. RED Construction London has been selected to undertake the redevelopment, targeting BREEAM Excellent and an EPC A rating, with a Fitwel two-star certification and WiredScore Gold for digital connectivity. The works involve modernizing the existing building, installing an additional top floor of accommodation with a roof terrace, and an external garden of 4,200 sq ft on the ground floor. Other amenities in the space will include 42 cycle parking spaces, electric vehicle charging points, as well as a gym and spinning studio, with changing rooms and showers.

The regeneration of Explore aims to provide a more elevated office experience, with an emphasis on creating a space that supports employee mental health and wellbeing. Sustainability in terms of energy efficiency and biodiversity are also a big focus for the new office building, to be achieved through enhanced greening and planting opportunities within external and private spaces.

Mark Iori, Operations Director at RED Construction London, commented: “The redevelopment of Explore is a strong representation of what RED Construction London does best, with sustainable construction and functional reimagination of spaces, something our team is well versed in. We will be creating an environment that evolves the workplace, embedding employee mental health and well-being focuses in its design. That reflects our company culture, so we are thrilled to be working with Barwood Capital on this project.”

Adam Smith, Asset Management Director at Barwood Capital, added: “Demand for high-quality office space in the capital continues to grow and the redevelopment of Explore will offer an ideal HQ for forward-thinking businesses. RED Construction London’s track record and redevelopment portfolio was a major factor for the company’s appointment on this project, and we are looking forward to watching them bring the new building to life.”

The news follows RED Construction London’s recent appointment to deliver residential accommodation within Townsend House, ITC Properties’ £17m redevelopment in London’s Victoria district. Located at 5 Greycoat Place at a prominent junction of the City of Westminster, the detailed fit-out project sits within the wider 35,500 sq ft Townsend House development which serves a mix of commercial and residential purposes.

