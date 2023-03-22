Regenda acquisition, supports property sector to move closer to net zero targets

The Regenda Group, a regeneration organisation which includes M&Y Maintenance and Construction, has acquired Ecogee Ltd.

Ecogee, is an energy, retrofit and construction specialist, providing green solutions for Local Authorities, social housing providers, and private developers.

Originally established in 2012 the company was set up in response to the Government’s energy efficiency programme, to tackle fuel poverty and reduce carbon emissions.

Ecogee provides both retrofit and new build solutions including; fabric insulation, ventilation systems, and renewable technologies such as air source heat pumps and solar panels.

Ecogee is also an accredited provider of the government ECO grants scheme, which provides eligible households with energy-saving improvements in the home.

With the National Housing Federation estimating that homes are responsible for about a fifth of all greenhouse gas emissions in the UK, a lot of work is to be done if housing associations are to meet the government’s ambition of carbon neutral by 2050.

Within that aim is a target to ensure all existing homes have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) band C or above and new build homes are EPC band A.

The incorporation of Ecogee into the Regenda Group will be overseen by Gill Kelly, Managing Director of M&Y Construction and Maintenance, which will work in close partnership with Ecogee. Gill commented,

“As a regeneration group which includes a Housing Association, we understand the pressure of fuel poverty and the shortage of great contractors in the market to service the growing demand for energy efficiency works. By bringing the expertise of Ecogee into the Regenda Group we are confident that we can increase the capacity within the supply chain to deliver energy-efficient improvement works to existing and new clients”.

Ecogee Managing Director Brendan Helm said:

“The Regenda Group is well known for its role in regeneration and making a positive impact in local communities and we share the same values at Ecogee. We recognise that the opportunity to join forces, will enhance the impact we are making towards the planet and in people’s pockets through our offer”.

Find out more about Ecogee here: Eco Gee Ltd

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals