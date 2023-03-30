Reynaers launches updated CPD on sustainability

Reynaers has launched an updated RIBA approved CPD on sustainability to reflect changes in legislation and increasing requirements for better thermal efficiency.

Drawing on the company’s comprehensive sustainability strategy, Reynaers Act, the updated CPD ‘Sustainability and its Implications for Specifying Aluminium Systems’ provides architects, specifiers and contractors with the most up to date information in relation to key sustainability criteria that is essential when specifying aluminium systems.

The CPD builds on the company’s commitment to take a leading stance on sustainability within the glazing industry, and in the build-up to further changes to regulations being introduced in 2025 to continue to reduce carbon emissions in the built environment.

In particular, the CPD looks at the evolution of window design and thermal performance, considering the impact on design and manufacture the need for lower U-values has had, and how this is incorporated into aluminium frames.

Ultimately the CPD supports the correct specification of frames to achieve optimal thermal performance, providing an insight into developments in the design of aluminium frames that help to trap in heat and maintain a comfortable living environment to cut energy emissions.

Head of Marketing Samantha Hill said: “Reynaers recognises the important role that CPDs play in supporting high standards in the industry and we welcome the opportunity to share our expertise in the manufacture and application of aluminium systems.

“Sustainability is an important consideration across the entire value chain in the built environment and we take our role extremely seriously in ensuring we can meet our own environmental targets. We’re also committed to demonstrating and supporting best practice in relation to thermal efficiency targets, and through sharing the specialist knowledge that supports that – so we can equip specifiers with the right information when choosing aluminium systems.

“Reynaers’ technical teams are invested in cutting carbon across our operations, and in our products and the buildings they are used in. As innovations and targets continue to change to support sustainable practices, clarity into product performance and what to look for is essential, including ensuring that CPDs focused on sustainability are frequently updated to capture the latest changes.”

The update follows the introduction of three additional RIBA CPDs last year, all of which are available as seminars or can be accessed online:

Aluminium Windows for Optimal Natural Ventilation

Acoustic Aluminium Glazing Solutions for City Dwellers

Specifying Aluminium Sliding Doors

Reynaers now offers seven RIBA approved CPDs, all of which meet core curriculum criteria. In the last year more than 95 companies have participated in the CPD accredited training – with members of Reynaers’ project consult team going out to deliver training directly to architects in their offices, as well as providing the option to host training at the company headquarters in Birmingham.

Further RIBA CPDs available from Reynaers are: An Introduction to Specifying Aluminium Curtain Walling, Accessible Solutions for Aluminium Windows and Doors, Specifying Fire Resistant Aluminium and Steel Systems.



To find out more about the CPDs offered by Reynaers go to www.reynaers.co.uk/inspiration/stories/reynaers-cpd

