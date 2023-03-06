RSK Group acquires technical facilities management company Richard Irvin FM

RSK, a global leader in the delivery of sustainable solutions, has announced the acquisition of Richard Irvin FM, a technical facilities management and energy solutions company.

With a network of offices across Scotland and the north of England, Richard Irvin FM has a team of 230, including engineers, operations staff, project managers and compliance specialists, and an annual turnover in excess of £25 million. Its clients include Total, BP, National Libraries of Scotland, the Scottish veterans charity Erskine and the councils of Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Midlothian, Highland, Falkirk, Dundee, Moray and Angus, along with commercial landlords, housing associations, managing agents, national facilities management businesses, hotel chains and leisure establishments. Its energy services include building energy management systems, heat pumps and solar and renewable solutions. The business maintains, repairs and improves more than 62,000 UK commercial and domestic properties with a full scope of services, which include heating, ventilation, air conditioning, electrical, lighting, detection, renewable systems, fabric and specialist services, often delivered as complete facilities management packages.

Recent projects have included a specialist services installation within a hydrogen bus fuelling depot in Aberdeen, full building and services refurbishment of a nursery in Midlothian, heating plant upgrade at a leisure complex in Aberdeenshire, large-scale heating burner upgrade for a Lothian university, a number of mechanical and electrical upgrades at Ministry of Defence sites across Scotland and roofing upgrade works for an oil sector customer in Great Yarmouth.

Mark Buchan – RICHARD IRVIN CEO

Chief Executive Officer Mark Buchan, who will continue to lead the business, said: “We are delighted with the acquisition, and we strongly believe that joining RSK will help us move forward as a company, building and strengthening our reputation even further. Over the last four years, we have already built the Richard Irvin FM brand into a company with an enviable reputation, which RSK can help us to develop further. Working with the RSK Group will support our growth plans into England and, with its broad group of companies, will provide us with the scope to offer our current and target customer base an enhanced range of services.”

Alan Ryder, RSK Chief Executive Officer

RSK Chief Executive Officer Alan Ryder said: “Richard Irvin FM brings a wealth of technical facilities management and energy expertise to RSK, with an emphasis on safety and compliance and sophisticated software solutions to offer its clients 24/7 asset management and peace of mind. We’re looking forward to welcoming them to the group and sharing this expertise with our colleagues and clients.”

As RSK continues to deliver its ambitious growth strategy, it now comprises more than 175 companies with 11,000 people. The group’s annual turnover at the end of FY22 was £796 million.

The acquisition adviser was Satvir Bungar of BDO.

