SBS named Retrofit Contractor of the Year in flurry of award wins

ADDING to a brimming trophy cabinet, specialist retrofit decarbonisation turnkey provider Sustainable Building Services (SBS) has been named Retrofit Contractor of the Year by The Retrofit Academy.

The expertise and collaborative approach of SBS’s team has been recognised with the retrofit decarbonisation sector’s most acclaimed national accolade.

The Retrofit Contractor of the Year award endorses excellence, meeting PAS 2035 principles, consistent delivery of high-quality resident engagement, innovation, high-quality whole house retrofit projects, and providing career pathways within the retrofit sector.

Derek Horrocks, owner and chairman at Sustainable Building Services, said: “This award goes to show that expertise and compliance will always succeed. Being named Retrofit Contractor of the Year ahead of multiple, large-scale Tier 1 contractors is down to our demonstrable understanding of the how and why the different aspects of a decarbonisation project must fit together.

“Fundamental to this is providing the highest level of PAS compliance, which is required for delivering works under specific funding regimes but each principle is deployed on each and every scheme we work on.

“As leaders in this field, we’re often breaking new ground and leading the way in housing decarbonisation through innovation and experience. Our team is committed to providing high quality support and expertise, on all the projects we work on, taking a bespoke approach to every home to ensure there are no disappointments with the results.”

SBS holds a wealth of specialist experience in delivering housing decarbonisation work and is one of a small number of contractors that have delivered projects at scale under the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) Demonstrator and Wave 1, the Local Authority Delivery (LAD) and the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG).

It provides full ‘turnkey’ large-scale retrofit services to social housing providers and owner-occupiers, upgrading the energy efficiency of thousands of homes every year – delivered to PAS2035:2019 compliance standards.

The prestigious national win follows swiftly from EEM’s Building Communities Awards, at which SBS won both ‘Carbon Reduction Project of the Year’ and ‘Refurbishment Project of the Year’.

EEM’s award submission was a joint entry with Rykneld Homes for the expansive work being delivered on more than 400 homes for North East Derbyshire District Council. With funding from the Local Authority Delivery Fund, SBS was appointed by Rykneld as principal contractors on a two-year, £12m multi-phase, multi-measure retrofit decarbonisation scheme. This work has led to a £23m Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund Wave 2 application.

Derek said: “All three awards from both EEM and the Retrofit Academy are greatly valued as recognitions of our ongoing work. We consider them to represent a benchmark we shall continually strive for moving forward and are excited to build upon this success into the future.”

The Building Communities Awards are highly esteemed within the industry and is entered by leading property and construction organisations every year, vying for a win. SBS and Rykneld Homes was also named runner up for the ‘Collaborative Working Award’.

