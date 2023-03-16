Spring Budget Comments – Mark Robinson, group chief executive at SCAPE

Mark Robinson, group chief executive at SCAPE, one of the UK’s leading public sector procurement authorities, said:

“Limitations to public sector spending from the Chancellor were to be expected, with local authorities being told to strengthen their existing budgets and, in some cases, manage real-term cuts.

“Public sector investment in infrastructure has been a major driver of growth and community change post-Covid, and the concern is that any long-term reduction in local spending has the potential to limit the positive effects of ongoing regeneration plans.

“To this end, the further devolution of powers to the combined authorities in Greater Manchester and the West Midlands is a significant takeaway for the construction industry. Having greater say over local transport, skills and housing will ultimately lead to more focused spending, which can only benefit investment in local communities – be that infrastructure-led or otherwise. We hope this sets a precedent to be swiftly followed in future Budgets.”

