Tradelink transforms interior layouts with AluSpace

Already well respected across the UK window industry for its high levels of service, product quality and value for money, Tradelink has further enhanced its offer to customers through the introduction of a new range of interior screening solutions: styled to complement the elegant slim lines of its widely specified window and door offerings.

Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, the AluSpace Internal Screening System has been developed to create a light and spacious ambience within interior settings. The versatile products are also viewed as being a solution for dividing and delineating various shapes and sizes of room, thanks to the wide variety of configurations available. These include hinged single and double doors, as well as pivot and sliding doors to install within the fixed glazed screen.

Further options include visible hinges or concealed pivot or sliding mechanisms, enabling the systems to be completely tailored to meet virtually any design style. The frames are single glazed, normally with toughened glass, and can be supplied with a choice of 6, 8 or 18mm thicknesses: providing acoustic attenuation as well as a high degree of thermal isolation and excellent light transmission.

For further design flexibility, there is also a wide range of accessories including a choice of classic, modern and industrial handles; all of which may be supplied in a matched, contrasting or complementary colour to the screen and doors.

Stuart Judge, MD for Tradelink, reflected: “The launch of AluSpace is very much in step with current trends for customers improving their properties, including wanting to create home offices or sub-dividing existing floorplans to make better use of available space. The made-to-measure screens and door options are available on a three to four week delivery.”

For further information, please visit https://tradelinkdirect.com

