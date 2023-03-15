Winvic Commences Groundworks for 367-bed Purpose Built Student Accommodation Project in Bristol for Madison Cairn

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects, has been awarded a Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) scheme by Madison Cairn. After successfully completing the initial enabling works and piling operations, Winvic now commences the groundworks, which comprise under slab drainage and ducts works and installation of concrete pile caps, beams, ring beams and the ground floor slab.

The project comprising 367 studios and shared rooms is part of the second phase of Redcliff Quarter, located on the corner of St Thomas Street and Cross Street in Bristol, ten-minute walk from the University of Bristol’s main campus.

The concrete frame programme begins in April. It will climb to 12 storeys and the building form is predominantly an L shape to accommodate a 2,700 sq ft, landscaped first floor communal roof garden terrace to the rear. The roof at level 12 has been designed as a blue roof to provide the building with the function of water attenuation.

When complete there will be three seven-bed cluster rooms, 16 six-bed cluster rooms, 11 threedios, 11 twodios, 176 studios and 19 accessible rooms. 4,600 sq ft of flexible communal spaces, ancillary accommodation and storage for 184 cycles will also be found on the ground floor. Handover is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

The project completes the wider urban block, which it has been designed to complement, and adjoins a new build-to-rent (BTR) project on two elevations. The construction works will be programmed to coordinate with this scheme that Winvic began this BTR for Madison Cairn in September 2022 and will complete in 2025. A number of underground services will be installed and diverted as part of the project and the student accommodation will be connected to the Bristol Heating Network.

The Bristol Byzantine style has inspired the external aesthetic along with the prevailing use of brick and stone and metal cladding in the area. Red and black bricks will be used on the façade alongside a contrast of fluted and flat glass reinforced concrete (GRC) and metalwork cladding.

Mark Jones, Winvic’s Director of Multi-room, said: “We’re delighted Madison Cairn has selected us to partner on this scheme. This repeat business is a testament to strong collaboration and the partnership that we have built with this client. Both projects come with their own challenges and deadlines, with this site being particularly constrained on logistics – due to the interface of the adjoining buildings – and the limit space on this city centre location. Nevertheless, the Winvic team appointed to the Redcliff Quarter student accommodation project have a wealth of experience and we are looking forward to safe delivery through to 2025.”

Aneil Handa, Principle at Madison Cairn, said: “This will be one of Bristol’s most sustainable and high-quality student accommodation schemes, which has been designed by working in conjunction with Bristol City Council and the local community. This is the second project that we are working on with Winvic Construction, and we are excited to build upon our relationship in a partnership approach.”

