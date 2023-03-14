Works progress on second phase of Horizon 29 in Derbyshire

Pivotal construction works led by McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) are progressing well for Phase 1B of the prominent industrial and distribution hub, Horizon 29, in Bolsover, Derbyshire.

Located one mile from Junction 29A of the M1, Horizon 29 is a new landmark distribution development, which once complete will span 1,150,256 sq. ft and have a total of eight warehouses, delivered over three phases.

McLaren Construction (Midlands & North) commenced construction on Phase 1B in November and will be delivering design and construction work on two new speculative builds (Units 4 and 5), with extensive ground remediation works to stabilise the former coal site, which will complete this summer.

Works delivered to date for Unit 4 of Phase 1B include earthworks and VSC piling, concrete foundations and steel framing alongside lift shaft and stair installations. The installation of nets for roofing works and office elevation cladding are due to complete this month.

Earthworks are also complete for Unit 5 and concrete foundations have commenced alongside the construction of steel framing. CMC piling is also due to be finished this month.

The contractor is also in the process of constructing two single storey distribution warehouses for P1A (Units 1 and 2), which are due for completion in April, and all units at Horizon 29 will be constructed to a BREEAM Rating of ‘Excellent’ with an EPC ‘A’ Rating.

Sustainable features of the industrial and development hub include solar PVs, air source heat pumps, enhanced cladding, responsibly sourced sustainable materials, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging points.



All external works are being undertaken by McLaren Construction (Midlands & North) including general hardstanding, car-parking, electric vehicle charging points, landscaping, mains services and drainage.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction (Midlands and North), said: “We are delighted that works are progressing well at Horizon 29 P1B and we’re on track for completion this summer. In a prime location in the Midlands, Horizon 29 will be a premier distribution centre for the region, and an ideal hub for quality tenants looking for direct and easy access to the M1 north and south.

“Working with Bentall Green Oak and Equation Properties for the second phase of the build has allowed us to solidify our strong working relationship and we are incredibly pleased to be working with them across two pivotal phases of this landmark scheme.”

Equation Properties is a London-based property development company for the distribution and industrial sector.

Dick Smallman, construction director at Equation Properties, said: “We are delighted to be working with McLaren on the second phase of this prestigious development, the scheme is progressing extremely well. This is a high-quality product in a premier location.”

McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) Ltd is part of McLaren Group – a group of companies formed in 2001 which operate in construction, property and development throughout the UK and UAE.

McLaren Construction serves both the public and private sectors in core areas including commercial offices, residential, education, retail, distribution and logistics, hotels, and leisure.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals