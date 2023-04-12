Actis joins LABC technical roadshow gang to share CPD nuggets

Nuggets from a RIBA-approved CPD on changes to Part L will be shared with West Midlands builders, specifiers, building control officers and architects attending LABC’s virtual regional roadshow next week.
A mini version of the RIBA-approved Tomorrow’s Insulation Solutions for Future Homes Standards CPD, which covers part L, will be presented by one of the Actis regional specification team at the monthly LABC technical seminar on Wednesday April 19.
The event, aimed at LABC members in the West Midlands, is the latest of LABC’s monthly informative sessions, which are a mixture of face-to-face and virtual activities.
This is the fifth year in a row in which Actis is working with LABC as a CPD partner.
Delegates drawn from building, specification, building control and architecture backgrounds will be treated to a selection of modules which between them will offer two hours of CPD training. The face-to-face options equate to three and a half hours of CPD training.
Actis, along with LABC’s other CPD partners, will each offer 20 minutes of insight into a specific technical issue and a proposed solution designed to educate and inform delegates.
Actis’ contribution will focus on insulation to meet the new tighter Building Regulations Part L requirements, while other experts will talk on issues such as warranty defects.
The free seminar will also see LABC looking at the latest building regulations news.
The roadshows are aimed at helping other industry members gain greater insight into issues affecting the construction sector, with the Actis component focusing on thermal efficiency.
The Zoom doors open at 11am and close at 1pm. Reserve your place here.
