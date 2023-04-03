British Land and AustralianSuper appoint Stanton Williams to design 300,000 sq ft life sciences scheme within their Canada Water Masterplan

Construction of the Paper Yard, comprising 30,000 sq ft of modular lab space designed by Hawkins Brown, is due to complete in May, and is seeing positive early interest from potential life science occupiers.

British Land and AustralianSuper have appointed Stanton Williams to draw up plans for a 300,000 sq ft building with potential to support innovation and life sciences businesses, as part of the second phase of its Canada Water Masterplan in Central London.

Stanton Williams was selected on account of its unparalleled track record in delivering world class, innovative life sciences projects, including winning the Stirling Prize for Sainsbury Laboratory in Cambridge. Stanton Williams’ newest venture at Canada Water will be equally ambitious and will consider the potential to accommodate a range of complex scientific requirements, within an uplifting and highly sustainable environment that encourages interaction, maximises daylight and promotes wellbeing.

The first phase of the Masterplan is already underway. As part of this, British Land and AustralianSuper are delivering the Paper Yard, circa 30,000 sq ft of modular lab space located next to TEDI-London, a new engineering higher education enterprise co-founded by three global universities: King’s College London, Arizona State University and UNSW Sydney. The new modular lab space, which is seeing positive early interest from occupiers across the life sciences sector, takes just under nine months to build and will be ready for occupation in May.

Emma Cariaga, Joint Head of Canada Water at British Land, said: “We have an incredibly rare opportunity at Canada Water to reimagine an entire district for London. Our vision is to create a diverse and exciting neighbourhood rooted in innovation – somewhere that businesses can be inspired to grow and where people will put down roots.

“Delivering up to 2.5m sq ft of highly sustainable business and innovation workspace across the masterplan, Canada Water is in prime position to cater to the growing number of life science and innovation businesses requiring new, high-specification lab space, supporting the aims of the Government’s newly published Science and Technology Framework which pinpoints these burgeoning sectors as a crucial driver of economic growth. Canada Water presents a compelling proposition for prospective occupiers, on account of its vibrant, well-connected central London location which benefits from being in close proximity to three leading teaching and research hospitals including Guy’s Hospital in London Bridge; St Thomas’ Hospital in Waterloo and King’s College Hospital in Denmark Hill.”

Richard Wardle, Director at Stanton Williams, said: “We are delighted to be part of British Land’s ambitious regeneration of Canada Water. This is a wonderful opportunity to contribute to the creation of a vibrant and collaborative environment that will foster innovation and nurture a new sense of community in the heart of the post-industrial Southwark Docks.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals