CBRE instructed as sole letting agents on two new build offices in Birkenhead

CBRE’s Liverpool Office Agency team has been instructed as sole letting agents by Wirral Borough Council to market 2 Grade A new build offices totalling 147,767 sq ft in Birkenhead. Currently on site, the scheme is earmarked for completion in Autumn 2023, the only new build offices completing in the Liverpool City region this year with some of the highest ESG and EPC credentials.

The scheme, being developed through the Wirral Growth Company, a 50:50 partnership between Wirral Borough Council and Muse will deliver 2 Grade A, BREEAM Excellent office buildings extending to a total of 147,767 sq ft. Wirral Borough Council will be occupying 65,447 sq ft of Building One, leaving part ground and whole of the 1st floor available extending to 24,144 sq ft. Building Two, comprising 58,176 sq ft of office space is also available.

The assets are being built to the highest specification and will provide column free floorplates from 12,500-19,400 sq ft and include VRF air conditioning, metal tiled suspended ceiling, LED lighting, full access raised floor, floor to ceiling glazed elevations, 2.8m floor to ceiling heights, feature reception, showers and cycle hub facilities and will also achieve an EPC ‘A’ rating.

Neil Kirkham, Senior Director at CBRE commented “CBRE is delighted to market this truly high quality asset on behalf of Wirral Borough Council. The scheme will be the only new build office completing in the Liverpool City region this year and will provide the quality of product that is missing and in high demand in the market currently.

“These are exciting times for Birkenhead, following developments at Wirral Waters, together with the numerous projects Wirral Borough Council is delivering within its Birkenhead 2040 vision including Dock Branch Park, Hind Street Urban Garden Village and further commercial district development such as a new ‘repositioned’ Birkenhead Market.

“Not only will the new offices benefit from the highest quality finishes and amenities, they will also achieve some of the highest ESG credentials including BREEAM Excellent, EPC A, Well Gold and Wired Score Gold. From an occupier perspective, this development offers all the key attributes employers and employees are currently seeking, with high quality national retailers and F&B offerings in the adjacent Grange Shopping Precinct and Pyramids Shopping Centre, together with unrivalled transport connectivity, The adjacent bus terminus, Conway Park and Birkenhead Central train stations also provide a two stop service to Liverpool with direct access to the wider Borough and Chester, together with 3 multi-storey car parks within 200m.

“Birkenhead has not seen a speculative office scheme in the town centre for 20 years and we are therefore fully anticipating these buildings are going to satisfy a lot of pent up demand for space in the market.”

David Hughes, Director or Regeneration and Place for Wirral Council said: “This scheme represents an exciting opportunity for businesses looking for modern, sustainable, first-rate office space in the Liverpool City Region.

“These buildings will make a positive contribution to the regeneration of Birkenhead, which is currently undergoing significant transformation through a range of other projects. This development is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality assets that meet the needs of businesses and the wider community.

“I look forward to working closely with CBRE to bring these buildings to market and to welcoming new tenants to this vibrant and dynamic area of Wirral.”

