Cruden Group begins work on 120 new homes in East Calder

Cruden Homes, part of the Cruden Group, has started working to deliver more than 120 homes in the heart of East Calder in West Lothian. The new development forms part of a wider masterplan at Raw Holdings which will see a total of 300 new homes created.

The development, named Wellwater Grove, is positioned near East Calder Main Street and in close proximity to local schools, leisure facilities, shops, Almondell & Calderwood Country Park and the award-winning contemporary garden, Jupiter Artland.

Situated just two miles east of Livingston, the development benefits from excellent commuter links with Edinburgh, which is less than a 30-minute drive away, with Glasgow just a 40-minute drive away.

Cruden Homes is building 45 new homes for private sale and a further 75 affordable homes on behalf of Link Housing – incorporating 42 homes for social rent and 33 for mid-market rent.

Designed by EMA Architects, the development will feature a variety of affordable house types, including one- and two-bedroom cottage flats, two bedroom bungalows, two and three bedroom terraced houses and three bedroom semi-detached houses.

The new private homes will comprise three bedroom semi-detached and four-bedroom detached houses. The detached homes all have ensuites and integrated garages.

The show home for the development is expected to launch this summer and the first phase of homes will be completed in autumn this year.

Fraser Lynes, Managing Director of Cruden Homes said:

“Wellwater Grove is an exciting addition to the area, bringing 120 much needed mixed tenure high quality and energy-efficient new homes to East Calder. The development is ideally positioned with excellent commuter links and a host of amenities on the doorstep. The masterplan will also create significant areas of open space, improved cycle routes and improved connections to the wider area.”

