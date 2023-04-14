Early Warning Signs Your Air Conditioner Needs Maintenance

We all know what happens whenever our AC conks out in the middle of the biggest heatwave in the summer, or the heater stops working on the coldest night of the year. The result is, it sucks, it really sucks, and then we have to wait a long time and pay through the nose to fix it!

However, when the air conditioner has big problems, that often means that there were plenty of smaller issues that could have been fixed months ago to mitigate this.

So whenever you detect some of these early warning signs, you need to focus on calling maintenance and getting your AC unit checked out. It will cost you some money and time, but at least you will have a fully working AC system all year round!

A Little Air Flows Out Of The Vents

If you turn your air conditioner on and notice that a lot of air is starting to flow through the vents, then your AC system is probably fine. However, if a very weak airflow comes from the vents, then you might want to call some Memphis HVAC experts such as Conway Services to take a look at fixing it.

A weak airflow is going to be too weak to effectively cool down a room, and by making the air conditioner work harder to compensate, you will effectively be damaging the parts that make your air conditioner work effectively. In order to prevent your unit from getting damaged and your electrical bills from shooting up, you need to contact a professional so they can inspect the unit.

Your Other Senses Get Involved

Typically you will feel cold air coming from your AC unit, and that is about all you need to feel. However, if you notice your other senses getting involved when you turn on your AC unit, you might be getting a signal of some trouble.

For example, if you hear the sounds of grinding, squealing, scraping, or other loud noises coming from your AC unit, then that likely means that something is out of place and is also causing damage to the other parts of your unit.

Additionally, if you notice a strong burning smell or a moldy odor coming from your unit after you turn it on it could be a signal something is wrong.

While some burning smells can occur if you have turned on an older unit after a period of time (as dust is being burnt off) if the smells keep on occurring then you might have a burned out wire inside of the unit or some mold. In either case, you need to have the unit professionally checked out.

Water Leaks Around Your AC

Your air conditioning unit shouldn’t be leaking any moisture at all, and if you find that the area around the air conditioning unit is leaking, then that means you have an issue with it.

You should contact a professional if Freon is leaking out of the unit because that substance can be very poisonous. However, water can also leak out of your AC, and you could have a broken or blocked tube as well, especially if you see ice forming inside or around your unit.

In either case, you need to contact a professional to make sure that the leak is repaired.

Be Attentive About These Early Warning Signs

Don’t be afraid to check your AC unit several times a year to make sure that these early warning signs are caught and fixed, because they will save you quite a lot of time and money!

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals