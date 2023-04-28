EPD Insulation Group Sponsor BMN Awards 2023

The Builders’ Merchants Awards are the longest running industry awards, recognising colleagues, companies and teams from across the United Kingdom.

Over 700 colleagues will be gathering on 24th November at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, London, to celebrate achievement and to raise a glass to those who have excelled in the industry.

As suppliers to Independent Builders Merchants from Manchester down to Southampton, EPD Insulation Group have stepped up their national marketing with sponsorship of the ‘Community Initiative of the Year’ award. This award celebrates builders’ merchant who have gone the extra mile to give back to their local community since October 2022. The judges will be looking for merchants that have helped to improve their local community through sponsorship, by raising money, donating materials, or by otherwise helping those in need.

The reason EPD has chosen this particular award is that local community has always been at the heart of the business. Since the start of the business in 2011, MD, Steve Boon, has gone out of his way to help young people with sports sponsorship opportunities as well as helping other local causes, so the ‘Community Initiative of the Year’ award just made sense.

Marketing Director Neil Farrow said “This sponsorship, together with our new website, is just the start of our new marketing agenda. Our aim is to challenge the big players by offering seamless service and communication throughout the ordering and supply chain, standing by our mantra of Trust; Integrity; Service.”

If you’re a Builders Merchant that helps its local community get in touch here https://www.merchants-awards.co.uk/

You’ve got to be in it to win it!



