Gilbert-Ash appointed main contractor on Barnfield College redevelopment

Leading construction and fit-out company Gilbert-Ash has been appointed main contractor for a £26million redevelopment at Barnfield College in Luton, part of the West Herts College Group.

The works, which are due to begin in late May, will mark the second phase of a major project to transform the existing Barnfield College into one campus, with scope for future growth.

Gilbert-Ash’s contract includes the design and build of a four-storey concrete frame specialist teaching block, providing teaching spaces, staff spaces and break-out areas.

In addition, the project will include landscaping, car parking and external walkways.

The new building will provide state-of-the-art facilities for the College’s construction and engineering students. It is also set to create employment opportunities with student numbers expected to rise significantly as a result of the new campus.

Gilbert-Ash Managing Director, Ray Hutchinson said the company was delighted to be working on a project which will deliver a stand-out teaching resource for Barnfield College for generations to come.

He said: “Gilbert-Ash has a reputation for delivering world class teaching facilities with a growing portfolio of excellent projects in the education sector.

“We view projects like this as not only delivering new buildings but instead creating opportunities for young people to receive the best training so they can build rewarding careers through securing high value jobs.

“It is also particularly pleasing that the new Barnfield College campus will cater for the next generation joining the construction and engineering industries. At Gilbert-Ash we are committed to attracting people into our industry and one way we can do this is by constructing buildings which help inspire them.”

Gilbert-Ash has a unique approach to construction, fit-out and refurbishment based on the belief that great buildings come about through hard work, inspired innovation and genuine collaboration.

Sustainability is a key focus for Gilbert-Ash with a number of initiatives underway to help the company to drive down its carbon footprint.

