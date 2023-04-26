Glencar awarded project to build 20MW London facility for Vantage Data Centers

Glencar, a leading UK & Ireland construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has been awarded a project to build the new LHR21 facility for Vantage Data Centers at their second London Campus, near Heathrow Airport.

The 194,000 sq ft data centre will be six storeys high and house data processing equipment (Telecommunications and computers) that will serve various businesses and enterprises that deliver online data services.

Glencar’s specialist Data Centre team is preparing to commence construction at the 1.2-acre wider site campus with the project expected to be delivered in early 2025.

The Glencar team has also partnered with Essex Services Group (ESG), a highly regarded Building Services leader in the Data Centre marketplace, collaborating as part of the ‘Contractor Alliance’ to successfully deliver LHR21.

The data center will feature the most state-of-the-art electrical equipment to ensure maximum efficiency and reliability, advanced cooling systems designed to be climate independent while also being environmentally responsible, and physical and electronic security systems, including industry-leading security management.

Commenting on the project Eddie McGillycuddy, CEO said: “Securing this project with Vantage Data Centers is a real milestone for Glencar as we enter the Data Centre space. Many of our team have a wealth of experience in this sector but it is our first major scheme under the Glencar banner and Vantage has been an incredible partner since day one.

Our involvement through the planning and pre-construction phase, coupled with our in-depth knowledge of highly-specialist industrial, pharmaceutical and temperature-controlled facilities such as this, has enabled us to bring forward an effective programme to deliver this scheme”

We look forward to working with Vantage and getting started on site in the coming weeks.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals