Globalworth to deploy Honeywell solutions across its commercial building portfolio

European real estate investor to deploy Honeywell solutions across its commercial building portfolio in Romania and Poland to improve operational efficiency and support sustainability efforts

Honeywell announced yesterday that Globalworth, a leading real estate investor in Central and Eastern Europe, has selected its connected technology to help increase operational efficiency, support sustainability efforts, and improve the occupant experience across the Globalworth portfolio of commercial office buildings in Romania and Poland. Globalworth will use solutions from Honeywell Forge for Buildings, a comprehensive approach to building system operations and management, to help improve performance and reduce energy consumption throughout its facilities from a single point of control.

Buildings are a primary consumer of energy – the UN Environment Programme 2022 Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction found the building and construction sector accounted for 34% of energy demand and 37% of energy and process-related CO2 emissions in 2021. In Europe, the numbers are even more concerning with the buildings sector accounting for 40% of the continent’s total energy needs, 80% coming from the use of fossil fuels.[i]

To help reduce this energy demand, Globalworth will use the machine learning models within Honeywell Forge for Buildings to monitor energy consumption across its buildings, down to a device or asset level, and make automatic adjustments to minimise energy consumption while maintaining occupant comfort and productivity.

“We believe that building technologies can provide not only better experiences for our tenants but can also add value in helping to achieve operational and sustainability goals – all without sacrificing occupant comfort. We are investing in Honeywell Forge for Buildings for its ability to integrate systems, improve maintenance, and save energy, with the aim of helping us to optimise our selected building operations,” said Dennis Selinas, CEO of Globalworth Group.

Honeywell solutions, including Honeywell Forge Site Performance, Carbon and Energy Management, an application of Honeywell Buildings Sustainability Manager, and Honeywell Sine visitor management solutions, will help Globalworth digitalise real estate operations across its facilities in Romania and Poland.

Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Buildings | Site Performance: Provides asset insights for building operations to help reduce operational and maintenance costs and to improve occupant comfort and asset availability. Offerings include Predictive Maintenance, Centralised Control, and the iOS Mobile App

Provides asset insights for building operations to help reduce operational and maintenance costs and to improve occupant comfort and asset availability. Offerings include Predictive Maintenance, Centralised Control, and the iOS Mobile App Honeywell Buildings Sustainability Manager: Provides building owners and operators with a ready now suite of solutions to meet two pressing, yet often conflicting, objectives: reducing their buildings’ environmental impact while optimising indoor air quality to support occupant well-being, with the aim of advancing carbon reduction goals

Provides building owners and operators with a ready now suite of solutions to meet two pressing, yet often conflicting, objectives: reducing their buildings’ environmental impact while optimising indoor air quality to support occupant well-being, with the aim of advancing carbon reduction goals Honeywell Sine Visitor Management: Enables visitors to check in and out of a building in a quick and seamless manner, allowing building managers to see who is on a given site, account for occupant capacity, vet visitors before arrival, audit contractor permits, and send out notifications. When integrated with access control solutions, Sine can provide a single integrated and cloud-based means to enhance tenant experiences and reduce manual interventions

“Building inefficiency is a major challenge to Europe’s overarching climate objectives, and with the continuing energy challenges that Europe faces today, there is a pressing need to update existing buildings across the region with the right technology to maximise their energy credentials,” said Mark Loughran, president, Honeywell Central and Eastern Europe. “Honeywell Forge for Buildings represents a ready now solution to this challenge. Globalworth’s implementation of these offerings will support the company in meeting its environmental targets, while maintaining its occupants’ comfort and reducing its overall operating cost.”

Globalworth is an innovator and early adopter of technology to help enable world-class experiences for its blue-chip roster of tenants. The company invests in technologies to continue to help improve the operational efficiency, safety and security, and resilience of its buildings while supporting its sustainability goals.

