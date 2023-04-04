GLP leases 135,000 SQ FT warehouse at G-Park South Normanton, Castlewood Business Park

GLP, the leading global business builder, owner, developer and operator of logistics real estate, data centres, renewable energy and related technologies, has signed a 15-year lease for a 135,000 SQ FT warehouse at G-Park South Normanton.

GLP completed G-Park South Normanton as a forward funded project with NFU Mutual at the end of 2022, developed by Clowes. It forms part of the development within Castlewood Business Park, just north of Nottingham, which totals over 1.5 million SQ FT of warehouse space and is home to a range of top-tier tenants including Co-op Food, Alloga and Parker Knoll.

The site is located in the logistics hub of the East Midlands, directly accessible from the A38 dual carriageway which links to J28 of the M1. It is part of a large strategic cluster of logistics space around J28, with access to the West Midlands market and the east coast ports, and within easy reach of major cities including Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham. The region also benefits from a vast, highly-skilled labour pool in the surrounding community.

The warehouse has been developed to high specification, including 12 dock level doors, 4 level access doors, 12.5m eaves and 50m yard depth. The development has obtained a BREEAM Very Good and an EPC A rating.

Adrienne Howells, Senior Development Director at GLP, commented: “G-Park South Normanton Castlewood is another important step in our ongoing commitment to the Midlands – one of the UK’s major logistics hubs. We’re continuing to invest in the region to provide high-quality, strategically located, sustainable logistics space to our growing pool of top-tier customers. Using a forward funded model for this project demonstrates the breadth of our skillset as we find inventive ways to increase our capacity at pace, given the high levels of demand and constrained supply in the market.”

