Haven to invest £170m in UK staycation market

Holiday Park Operator Haven and a Blackstone portfolio company, are set to invest more than £170m across multiple sites in the UK in 2023.

The expansion follows the continued growth in demand for staycations and includes new activity across its 41 parks.

Haven is one of the UK’s most popular family holiday and holiday home ownership brands. The investment includes a staff recruitment drive, upgrading existing parks and opening new sites across the country in 2023, including Allhallows, in Kent, Thorpe Park, in Lincolnshire and Skegness, in Lincolnshire, both of which are due to open this summer.

Haven managing director Simon Palethorpe said the investment would bring “greater employment opportunities and significant economic benefit to the local communities”.

The move takes Haven and Blackstone’s total investment in the business to more than £400m.

