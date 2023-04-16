How to Figure Out the Square Footage of a Roof | What You Need to Know

Taking on any home improvement project comes with a set of jargon not many new homeowners know of. Among the different terms present, the most important one is “roofing square.” The roofing industry uses this as a unit of measurement.
Don’t worry if you’re unfamiliar with the measurement process. We’ll cover everything you need to know about roofing squares and how you can calculate the square footage of your roof using this measurement process too.
Whether you want to invest in a new roof or want to get a free estimate for a roof repair due to severe storm damage, knowing what the total square footage of your roof is can save you a lot of time and money.
What Does a Roofing Square Mean?
In the roofing industry, a roofing square is a common unit of measurement used to calculate the number of shingles needed for a roof repair project. In general, one roof square equals 100 square feet (10 x 10 feet).
It doesn’t matter whether you have a gable roof, hip roof, low slope roof, or pitched roof – this measuring method works for all of them! Best of all, it will save you a lot of time and money since you don’t always have to rely on roofing companies, even for the most basic tasks.
How to Determine Total Square Footage of a Roof
First things first, make sure you can safely get to your roof alone. If that’s not possible, contact us, and we’ll have a professional roofer sent to your house.
Next, you’ll need to gather a few supplies to measure your entire roof:
- Level
- Pen
- Paper
- Measuring tape
- Ladder
- Determine the Number of Roof Planes
Every roofing system has a particular number of planes covering it per square foot. Calculate the roof planes – flat roofs have only one, a gable roof will have two, and so on. Hip and ridge shingles usually have four planes. In general, the more details your roof area has, the more planes it will have too.
- Measure the Planes Individually
Next, you have to measure the length and width of each plane and then multiply the two numbers to get the square footage of that specific plane. Use an online calculator to calculate the length and width to get accurate results.
Here are two examples:
- 32 feet x 36 feet plane = 1,152 square feet
- 36 feet x 35 feet plane = 1,260 square feet
- Add the Two Totals
Multiply the length and width of each plane first (for the entire roof). Once you’re done multiplying, add the total square footage of all the roof planes together. This is what it should look like:
- 1,152 square feet x 1,152 square feet = 2,304 square feet
- 1,260 square feet x 1,260 square feet = 2,520 square feet
- Divide the Square Footage
This part is for figuring out exactly how many squares your roof already has. Once you’re done adding the totals together, divide the result by 100.
In this case, 2,304 square feet of roof area divided by 100 equals 23.04 squares. On the other hand, 2,520 square feet divided by 100 equals 25.2 squares.
- Determine the Roof Slope
It’s important to check the type of roof slope of your property to see how steep the structure is. In general, the steeper the roof, the more squares and roofing materials you will need to get. As a result, the cost will increase too.
You can run the numbers through a shingle calculator to determine the vertical rise of your roof’s surface. Typically, a roof rises upward for every 12 inches it expands horizontally. In this case, if the vertical rise in your roof is 5 inches, the roof slope will be 5:12.
It’s always a good idea to add 10% to your roof’s total calculations just to make up for errors during installation.
Do You Have to Calculate the Number of Roofing Shingles Too?
Many homeowners think they have to calculate the number of shingles per square if they need a new roof replacement too.
However, we’re here to demystify that. In reality, you can find high-quality shingles in packaged bundles in different hardware stores. You can also contact a reliable roofing company to see if they offer such products.
Roofing experts can also tell you how many shingle bundles you might need to cover per square foot/area. In general, three large bundles of asphalt shingles usually make up a single roofing square.
Contact a Roofing Company for Expert Advice
There’s no need to worry if you can’t calculate the square footage of your roofing structure. First-time homeowners might struggle more than others, which is why it’s essential to contact a professional for the job.
Expert roofing contractors can do the hard work for you while also teaching you how to conduct roof maintenance effectively.
They will also be able to tell you whether your roof needs a general repair or a complete replacement following the aftermath of a serious storm. Our company, for example, can provide you with the following services:
- Free estimates to keep costs low.
- Commercial inspections for large corporate buildings and areas.
- Guttering services, including cleaning, replacing, and maintaining.
- Fixing leaking roofs and pipes.
- Replacing broken roof tiles and shingles.
- Conducting a general assessment of the entire roofing structure.
In short, having an expert team of roofers to measure your roof can save you time and money. Also, a professional contractor will have the necessary tools and know-how to accurately measure your roof and provide you with a precise calculation.
Additionally, by working with a certified roofer, you will be able to benefit from regular professional advice and recommendations to help you maintain your roof’s health and stability.
Conclusion
Figuring out the exact square footage of your roof is not as difficult as it seems. The key is to be precise with measurements and to use the right calculation technique. Contact our team for a free estimate, and let us know what you need for your home improvement project.
We are committed to providing unparalleled service to all our clients! goldenheightsroofing.com can also help you choose the best roofing materials and repair or replace your roof quickly and efficiently. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us, and we’ll be more than happy to help.
