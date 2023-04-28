Keith Woodlock Joins Senior Team at Rollalong

Modular construction specialist Rollalong has recruited another experienced director to further strengthen its senior team.

Keith Woodlock has been appointed as Project Director responsible for main contracts and major works, with a focus on the defence sector and MOD contracts.

Keith has many years’ experience in both modular and traditional builds and has worked on major projects including the Wave Hotel at Butlins Bognor Regis, 5 Churchill Place in Canary Wharf, and Orchard Plaza in Poole.

He has worked in main contracting for large PLCs helping to deliver landmark buildings, offsite solutions and refurbishment schemes nationwide.

He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Buildings and the Association of Project Managers and is a certified member of the Certified Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (CIWFM).

“I wanted to join Rollalong because they are increasing their turnkey operations, and my skills and experience will help the company to achieve growth in that area,” said Keith.

“My role is all about quality and delivery – ensuring that quality is high and continuing to deliver projects on time and on budgets – while providing the rest of the board with information to help the company grow and be successful.

“I’ve loved it so far and the wider team are brilliant. I’m really enjoying working with the MD Steve Chivers, who has given me the autonomy to use my initiative and make sure I deliver what’s required in line with Rollalong’s vision and values.”

Steve Chivers commented: “We are delighted to welcome Keith, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team.

“We’ve recruited Keith to help us ensure that Rollalong’s major works projects are delivered effectively, on time and under budget, for our valued clients, and we’re confident that he will make an important contribution to our business.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals