KMRE Group reveals show apartment and gym at development

Leeds-based developer, KMRE Group, has revealed its new show apartment, gym and co-working space at The Yacht Club, a luxury waterside development located on the banks of the River Trent.

The show apartment offers a first look at the idyllic riverside lifestyle of The Yacht Club development, situated to the south of Trent Lane, in close proximity to The Hook nature reserve, Central Avenue and Nottingham City Centre – which can be reached in just a 25-minute walk.

The energy-efficient apartment comes complete with two bedrooms, including an ensuite bathroom and main bathroom, an open integrated kitchen and living space, as well as a south-facing private balcony with breath-taking riverside views.

The development – which is now 70% sold – boasts an on-site gym, with panoramic windows looking out onto the river and nature reserve, providing convenient state-of-the-art exercise facilities without the need to commute.

A dedicated co-working space is also available to residents who want to work alongside the calming riverside, which is an ideal spot for those in hybrid or remote working roles who are looking for a change of scenery during the working week. A concierge service will be on hand to ensure that the buildings are maintained, and security is monitored, for convenience and peace of mind.

To celebrate the completion of the new show apartment, co-working space and gym, KMRE hosted a ‘First look’ launch event to showcase the new spaces to prospective buyers, with exclusive viewings and consultations with agents Pygott & Crone and FHP Living.

The development will also benefit from a pedestrian footpath which stretches along the riverside, creating a safer and more convenient public access to the river’s network of paths and cycle ways, and in front of the development a decked communal seating area will be situated for residents to enjoy, as well as access to water sports such as paddle boarding.

Over the next five years, council plans will see the surrounding areas regenerated and brought to life including a long-awaited pedestrian footbridge which will connect Lady Bay with Trent Basin. This will be the first bridge to be built on the River Trent in more than 60 years.

