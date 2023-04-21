Krispy Kreme continues expansion with Manchester Arndale launch

Krispy Kreme has opened at Manchester Arndale, joining a number of other food and beverage operators who have recently signed at the scheme.

Taking a 3,700 sq ft unit on a 15-year lease, the doughnut and coffee chain will also feature a click-and-collect service.

The new store continues the brand’s UK expansion with Krispy Kreme now operating 1,200 stores and outlets nationwide.

Food and beverage retailers the Manchester scheme has recently welcomed include Slim Chickens, Kokoro, Tim Hortons, and Pizza Luxe. The shopping centre has also welcomed retailers such as Sports Direct, Tommy Hilfiger, and Kick Game, as well as leisure operators Urban Playground and Roxy Ballroom.

Colin Flinn, spokesperson for Manchester Arndale, said: “Experiential retail is becoming increasingly important for centres like Manchester Arndale as retailers introduce new approaches aimed at encouraging shoppers to visit in-store as opposed to shopping online.

“Two of our key retailers, Sports Direct and Superdrug, have recently opened larger spaces within the centre to upgrade their offers and create innovative and immersive environments which appeal to those who enjoy the hybrid approach of online and experiential in-store retail.”

Metis Real Estate and Time Retail Partners are the retained letting agents for Manchester Arndale.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals