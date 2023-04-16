MGISS partners with Leica Geosystems to drive a data-centric approach for Asset Managers

MGISS, one of the UK’s leading geospatial technology companies, has signed a partnership agreement with Leica Geosystems to drive a data-driven approach to the capture, management, and exploitation of asset information.
AI, Data Analytics and Machine Learning are increasingly being used to drive value within utility and infrastructure organisations and it’s essential that the asset data being used is accurate and richly attributed to deliver the required results.
The development of Digital Twins, BIM and GIS are demonstrating the value of a data-driven approach to industry challenges surrounding productivity, resilience, and asset performance.
By placing easy to use Apps leveraging high accuracy satellite positioning in the hands of field users, the capture, management, and utilisation of authoritative asset information has become more accessible to those tasked with maintaining the asset estate.
MGISS have been servicing the needs of utility, infrastructure, and environmental clients for more than 10 years. With asset data management often seen as a cost centre, the team are keen to ensure clients can leverage their leverage investment in asset information as part of MGISS’s development of insight services to build asset management as a value centre.
The inclusion of Leica Geosystems Zeno range of products to the portfolio will enable MGISS to operate with increased confidence across the UK’s Utility, Infrastructure, and environmental communities to drive economic value, resilience, and improved sustainability.
The Zeno product range will allow us to support our clients on their preferred Windows, iOS or Android platform and enable workflows that easily integrate with GIS systems including Esri.
Michael Darracott, Managing Director at MGISS, said: “This wider and more customer-focussed relationship with Leica Geosystems will strengthen our solution portfolio, support our plans for growth, and provide our customers with more readily integrated technologies to underpin their customer, operational, and sustainability goals in an increasingly challenging environment”.
Jonn Hicks, Managing Director at Leica Geosystems, said “It was a very easy decision for us to partner with the team at MGISS. With their extensive industry experience and expertise, we are looking forward to working with them to provide Leica Geosystems GNSS sensors to deliver accurate data for the asset management market.”
Find out more by visiting www.mgiss.co.uk
