Panattoni starts development of net zero carbon, speculative logistics development at Doncaster

Panattoni, the largest logistics real estate developer in the UK and Europe, has started the speculative, net zero carbon development of a 417,570 sq ft logistics facility at Doncaster.

Panattoni’s contractor, Winvic Construction, has commenced the construction of Panattoni Doncaster 420, following the approval of planning consent from Doncaster Council in February. Completion of the development is expected in January 2024.

Panattoni Doncaster 420, which is the largest speculative logistics facility under construction in Yorkshire, is strategically located close to junction 3 of the M18, the M1, A1(M) and M62 motorways. It also benefits from its easy accessibility to the ports of Hull, Immingham and Liverpool.

The facility continues Panattoni’s commitment to developing sustainable buildings. It will be net zero carbon, with a BREEAM sustainability rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’. Other sustainability features include 20% electric vehicle charging spaces, 15% roof lights and the roof being designed to hold up to 100% photovoltaic panels. It will also have 37 loading doors, an 85m deep yard with parking for 74 HGVs, 358 parking spaces, 15m clear internal height and up to 1.5 MVa of power.

Dan Burn, Development Director at Panattoni, said:“We are delighted to be underway with another sustainable speculative commitment in the South Yorkshire region and we were very pleased to welcome Cllr Glyn Jones and representatives of Business Doncaster to the site to witness the early progress we have made.

“Panattoni Doncaster 420 occupies a prime location in South Yorkshire with fantastic transport links, providing easy access to both national and international consumer and industrial markets”.

Danny Nelson, Director of Industrial, Distribution and Logistics at Winvic, said: “It’s great to be working in partnership with Panattoni once more and we’re delighted Winvic was selected to construct this facility due to our expertise in delivering projects with net zero carbon credentials and delivering social value.

“We will be working in partnership with Panattoni, our supply chain and the local authority to take an active role in the community, committing through an Employment and Skills Plan, to prioritise training and employment opportunities for local people and businesses. The team has just commenced the initial groundworks programme and we aim to build on our already excellent relationship with Panattoni throughout the project”.

Letting agents are CPP, Colliers International and Cushman & Wakefield.

