The Offsite Industry Under One Roof

As the largest dedicated exhibition of its kind, OFFSITE EXPO is leading the way in promoting the technologies that are transforming the built environment – and the show is getting bigger for 2023.
Targeting 4,000 plus visitors, OFFSITE EXPO will be taking place on 19 – 20 September 2023 at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Providing the ideal setting for exhibitors, this centrally located venue with ample free parking and a hotel on site, is within two hours’ drive of 75% of the UK’s population.
Maximise Offsite Exposure
“This will be our third year at OFFSITE EXPO, and we keep coming back as we get such a good response,” said Paul Cashman, BDM from British Offsite. “We find the organisation in terms of logistics and installing our feature builds is absolutely superb. This event provides access to potential clients from all over Europe. Last year we met developers, architects, designers and housing associations – so it is excellent exposure to the wider offsite world.”
Come September the arena will be totally transformed. Two-storey feature builds and full size modules will rise above the exhibition floor alongside an array of panelised light steel frame, precast and timber structures together with pod and prefabricated MEP solutions from leading UK and international offsite manufacturers.
Pioneering technology forms a major part of the event. Presenting promotional opportunities to align your latest innovations with a highly targeted and receptive audience, OFFSITE EXPO is also the preferred exhibition platform for those involved in augmented and virtual reality together with the latest digital design and construction technologies.
Offsite Connect Buyers & Specifiers Forum
Exhibiting companies will have an exclusive opportunity to participate in the unique Offsite Connect Buyers & Specifiers Forum. Offering major business development prospects, those with the ‘power to procure products and systems’ will gather in the forum and exhibitors will be able to book one-to-one meetings with major contractors, developers, architects, specifiers and purchasing managers.
Leading the Debate
The OFFSITE EXPO Masterclass Theatre will feature presentations and panel debates focusing on the technologies that redefine the way buildings are designed and constructed. In partnership with the Offsite Alliance, the Spotlight on Offsite Theatre is the place to gain valuable insight and get to grips with emerging trends from a host of industry pioneers who are leading the debate in the offsite arena.
Promote Your Presence
Exhibitors are advised to secure stand space early in 2023 to maximise the promotional opportunities that the extensive PR and marketing campaign surrounding OFFSITE EXPO brings. Enhance your company profile through pre and post event brand placement, advertising, digital marketing, social media, speaker opportunities and much more. Buyers taking part in the Offsite Connect Forum will be announced in July and the diary will be opened the following month to allow exhibitors exclusive access to book meetings with those who have a procurement remit.
OFFSITE EXPO has a range of exhibition and sponsorship packages available. These have been designed to be flexible and offer a wide range of promotional opportunities to suit any marketing aims, resources and budgets.
To find out more go to: www.offsite-expo.co.uk/exhibit
