Top Tree Surgery Business Expands With Latest Bobcat Machines

Over the last six to seven years, HTC Arbor Services Ltd, a tree surgery company based in Northamptonshire in the UK, has continued to expand with the purchase of new Bobcat mini-excavators, loaders and attachments. The Bobcat equipment has been supplied and is supported by Peterborough-based RTC Plant Services Ltd (www.rtcplant.com), the Authorised Bobcat dealer for Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire.

Andy Hollingsworth, company owner and founder of HTC, who has many years of tree surgery experience, said: “At HTC, we have operated in virtually every scenario including residential, local council, new build developers and in the rail and power industries. I must pay thanks to the excellent service and advice provided by Dave Ellis and the team at RTC. Our preference for the high performance of the Bobcat brand mirrors our commitment to providing a friendly and professional service, whilst delivering the highest standard of tree surgery and felling.”

Andy started the business 16 years ago, becoming a limited company half way through that time. The Bobcat story at HTC began shortly after with the purchase of an E26 2.6 tonne mini-excavator which often works together with a tracked woodchipper.

Higher Productivity

Andy Hollingsworth added: “We prefer compact plant like Bobcat mini-excavators and compact track loaders because of the access they provide to the restricted and tight areas we are almost always required to work in. There is also a massive productivity advantage from the use of Bobcat machines and attachments. Work that would take a gang of five workers a week, we can complete in just two days with three staff.”

After the E26, the next purchase was a second hand Bobcat T190 compact track loader, which had a similar positive impact to that of the E26. Demonstrating the value these machines can offer to an expanding business like HTC, Andy was able to sell on the T190 for more money than he paid for it.

Latest Generation Bobcat Machines

As HTC has continued to win more business, the company has powered its expansion with the acquisition of the latest generation Bobcat E55z 5.3 tonne mini-excavator and T76 compact track loader products, whilst still utilising the existing E26. The company also has a Bobcat E10z 1 tonne mini-excavator which is used primarily for local council work.

Andy Hollingsworth continued: “With the addition of the E55z and T76, we have been able to take our output to the next level. The E55z is often equipped with a tree shearer, allowing us to take on bigger clearance jobs and when working alongside the T76 fitted with forestry mulcher or stone crusher attachments, we have an unrivalled selection of equipment to choose from for the projects we undertake.”

The E55z combines an ample engine power of 36.4 kW with an impressive maximum reach at ground level of 5843 mm, which provides excellent agility and manoeuvrability for handling tree limbs and branches even in heavily wooded areas. The unique Zero House Swing (ZHS) on the E55z adds more protection than the standard zero tail swing design, providing full peace of mind when operating the machine near treelines, walls and adjoining properties.

To ensure that operators can work precisely and safely, the E55z excavator offers best-in-class panoramic visibility from the cab, with solid but narrow pillars, ensuring the operator is fully aware of the working area around the machine.

The E55z at HTC is a highly specified version of the machine with a second hydraulic auxiliary line incorporated, one of five that can be supplied on the excavator. A wide choice of machine customization options are available to match any attachment requirement, further enhancing the role of the excavator as an excellent tool carrier.

Most Significant Redesign in the 60 Years of Bobcat Loaders

R-Series Stage V compact loaders like the T76 represent the most significant redesign of Bobcat loaders in 60 years. To ensure optimum performance and comfort, the stability of R-Series loaders has been further improved with a longer track footprint compared to the previous generation machines. The higher stability combined with enhanced efficiency from the hydraulics provides class leading push and breakout forces and increased lift capacity, resulting in higher productivity even on the toughest jobs.

The T76 compact track loader at HTC is equipped with the optional 5-Link Torsion Suspension Undercarriage guaranteeing an even better ride, tackling rough terrain with ease, feeling less bumps and avoiding material spillage. Stability and productivity is enhanced by the optional Auto Ride Control feature, which reduces material spillage and also increases operator comfort by offering a smoother ride. All R-Series machines come as standard with a fully enclosed one-piece deluxe cab with HVAC, a 5-inch Deluxe Display and an LED lighting system.

Increased Attachment Versatility

Like all R-Series loaders, the standard controls on the T76 is the Selectable Joystick Controls (SJC) system With the SJC system in place, the T76 offers the Attachment Control Device (ACD) system as standard. Using Can-Bus communication to recognise the attachment on the machine, the ACD system automatically sets up the joystick controls and the output flow to ensure the best performance when using attachments on the T76 loader. With the availability of High-Flow Hydraulics also standard on the T76 loader, this further expands the versatility of the machine, allowing it to be used with advanced higher flow attachments such as planers and wheel saws.

RTC – Authorised Bobcat Dealer

As well as the Bobcat range of machines and attachments, RTC also offers a full selection of genuine Bobcat accessories and parts to support both new and existing Bobcat customers in its area. This is backed up by a stock of both brand new and second hand Bobcat machines for sale. Customers like HTC also benefit from RTC’s on-site service network, covering everything from emergency repairs to routine maintenance.

