£9m Sustainable Sportpark facility delivered by Henry Brothers achieves Passivhaus accreditation

A major expansion delivered by Henry Brothers Construction at Loughborough University Science and Enterprise Park has achieved Passivhaus Classic accreditation, widely regarded as the most challenging energy efficiency and comfort standards in the world.

The first Passivhaus development on the University campus, SportPark Pavilion 4 is the latest development on a site that houses the UK’s highest concentration of sports organisations.

The facility presents sports organisations with the unique opportunity to secure environmentally future-proof accommodation, tailored to their needs.

Occupants can reduce their carbon footprint thanks to triple glazed windows that can be opened, an enhanced thermal efficient airtight building fabric, external solar shading and a highly efficient heat and ventilation system.

Going beyond Passivhaus requirements, the University chose to fit SportPark Pavilion 4’s entire roof with solar panels, to further reduce its energy demand.

Ian Taylor, Managing Director of Henry Brothers Construction, said:

“We are proud to have completed SportPark Pavilion 4 to help Loughborough University to decarbonise its estate.

“This is the latest of several successful schemes we have delivered for the University which adds to the increasing portfolio of sustainable buildings that Henry Brothers Construction has delivered, also aligned with our own journey to net zero.”

Martin Channell, Assistant Director of Capital Projects and Programme Management at Loughborough University said:

“When SportPark was completed in 2009, it achieved BREEAM Excellent which put it in the top 10% of environmentally rated non-domestic buildings. Pavilion 4’s Passivhaus accreditation sets the benchmark for quality and low energy building efficiency across the University estate to achieve our zero-carbon agenda for 2050.

“This outstanding achievement is testament to the commitment of our industry partners Henry Brothers Construction, David Morley Architects, Beyond Carbon Associates and many sub-contractors. Now, we can monitor the efficiency between the original pavilions and the new expansion.”

SportPark will be a unique living lab that enhances the University’s cutting-edge building energy research.

Joel Callow, Director of Beyond Carbon Associates said: “The construction team has worked closely with Loughborough’s researchers to ensure highly detailed measurement of the performance of the building over the coming years.

“This will allow us to draw down even more data on energy efficiency, giving vital feedback. This information can then be used to inform the design of the next generation of zero carbon buildings at the University.”

SportPark Pavilion 4 is delivered by the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP) as part of the Getting Building Fund.

Funds were designated for investment in local, shovel-ready infrastructure projects to stimulate jobs and support economic recovery across the country. The LLEP was allocated £20m, supporting the SportPark expansion with £6m. Further funding support has been provided by Loughborough Town Deal.

Andy Reed OBE, LLEP Co-Chair, said:

“Sustainability is a pillar of our economic growth strategy, and in funding SportPark Pavilion 4, we enabled development of a superb building at the highest standards of energy efficiency.

“In addition, the project has supported more than 410 jobs within the construction phase alone, brought additional sports-related organisations to our region, and created a living lab for local architecture students with an interest in sustainable building design.”

