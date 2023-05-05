Affordable housing at Macfarlane Place launching Autumn 2023

Macfarlane Place, the affordable housing development at Television Centre, tops out today, with Peabody set to launch the new homes available through Shared Ownership in Autumn 2023.

Remaining works are on track for a scheduled final completion in Q1 2024, following commencement of works in March 2023 by Kier, of a collection of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, including wheelchair-adaptable homes, with new public realm and retail space retained by the Joint Venture of Stanhope and Mitsui Fudosan UK fronting Wood Lane. The development also benefits from a landscaped communal podium garden and communal terrace.

“The development of Macfarlane Place is on track for completion early 2024 to provide Hammersmith & Fulham with much needed affordable housing. We are proud to be working alongside Kier and Peabody to complete these new homes as part of the redevelopment of Television Centre,” said Jonathan Trout, Property and Commercial Director at Stanhope.

The development benefits from excellent transport links, an abundance of retail access and world-class education facilities in White City. Situated on the iconic Television Centre site, the development is situated in a rich social and cultural community with an established employment hub.

This latest residential development at Television Centre from Stanhope and Mitsui Fudosan UK and designed by architects Maccreanor Lavington will provide 142 new affordable homes, out of a total 950 homes, on the site of the former BBC multi-story car park opposite Westfield. The new buildings will provide 71 London Affordable Rent, 34 London Living Rent and 37 homes for Shared Ownership.

“We are looking forward to the launch of Macfarlane Place at Television Centre later this year, a significant addition to the local residential community. The timely delivery of the development is a successful milestone in the regeneration of White City,” added Tomoo Nakamura, Chief Executive at Mitsui Fudosan UK.

With energy-efficient heating systems, climate control and excellent insulation, all apartments will be rated as a B or above for energy performance. Photovoltaic (PV) panels on the roofs of both buildings will generate electricity for shared areas and services, while the thoughtful planting of outdoor areas will provide residents with green spaces and encourage wildlife to flourish.

“Marking this important project milestone alongside Mitsui, Stanhope and Kier is an exciting moment for us. Macfarlane Place is a fantastic example of our commitment to provide affordable homes, whilst creating diverse, thriving communities in the heart of London. The 142 affordable homes will include our first homes for London Living Rent, alongside homes for Shared Ownership and London Affordable Rent. The excellent design by architects Maccreanor Lavington and the impressive green credentials developed in close collaboration with our partners will create high quality new homes, which will help residents to live lower-carbon lives at this iconic development,” concluded Simon Barry, Regional Managing Director at Peabody.

