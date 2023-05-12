At least 100 social homes planned for regeneration of Fountainbridge

Over 100 new council homes have been approved as part of Edinburgh’s major regeneration of Fountainbridge.

Formerly the site of the Fountain Brewery, the huge number of new homes for social rent will feature in a 49,000 square metre redevelopment overlooking the Union Canal.

The area will be transformed as part of a development called Leamington Square – a joint venture between the City of Edinburgh Council as landowner and a partnership between Cruden Homes (East) Ltd and Buccleuch Property. They will deliver around 464 homes alongside landscaping and infrastructure improvements, over 2,700 square metres of retail space supporting the creation of a 20-minute neighbourhood approach and new local jobs.

The Council will own 115 homes for social rent and 71 homes for mid market rent as part of the plans and support the delivery of additional, affordable new homes. It will also spearhead the creation of a community growing space and new integrated cycle ways. Over 1,000 cycle parking spaces are planned for the development in total.

The Union Canal is a Local Nature Conservation Site and landscaping is planned to create a biodiverse area in harmony with the character of the waterway. Generous use of trees of varying species is also planned while the development will be designed to minimise greenhouse gas emissions and incorporate low carbon technologies, in line with Edinburgh’s ambitious net zero aims. Historic elements of the adjacent North British Rubber Factory will also be preserved and incorporated into the designs.

It is envisaged that work will begin in 2024 and be fully built-out by 2027.

Councillor Jane Meagher, Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener, said:

“For years, Edinburgh has desperately needed more new social housing. This council is determined to tackle that shortfall and I’m delighted that we’ve secured space for over 100 new homes for social rent at Leamington Square.

“Just a stone’s throw away from the Union Canal, with great cycle links and amenities on the doorstep, the regeneration of the old brewery site is sure to prove a really popular place to live.

“The demand we are seeing for affordable and social homes is only going to increase as our city grows. And, while the future is challenging, together with developers and others we are doing everything within our powers to make it fairer on residents and on our environment with high quality, affordable, sustainable homes.”

Carlo D’Emidio, Project Director of Cruden Homes, said:

“This is a significant milestone for this flagship new development, which will see the transformation of this former brownfield site in Fountainbridge into a vibrant new community.

“Subject to our development agreement with City of Edinburgh Council, Cruden and Buccleuch will deliver highly sustainable, Net Zero homes which will sit amongst a wealth of new amenities and community spaces in the Capital’s newest neighbourhood.”

Ewan Anderson, Managing Director, 7N Architects, said:

“7N Architects are delighted that planners have approved our latest plans for this new, mixed use, neighbourhood at Fountainbridge in Edinburgh. The development will provide 464 mixed-tenure homes, 30,000 sq.ft of mixed-use space and people friendly public realm which will reinvigorate this important canalside site. We now look forward to taking the project onwards with Cruden Homes, Buccleuch Property and the City of Edinburgh Council.”

