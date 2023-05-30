Balfour Beatty welcomes Jacobs to its Strategic Design Partnership

Balfour Beatty today announces Jacobs as the new partner for its Strategic Design Partnership. The leading design, engineering and project management consultant joins Atkins and Mott MacDonald as one of Balfour Beatty’s three pre-appointed design consultants, bringing together the best design and engineering capabilities in the industry.

Formed in 2017, the Strategic Design Partnership aims to re-frame the designer-contractor relationship, providing Balfour Beatty’s customers with earlier access to a co-ordinated and collaborative design and construction team with a shared vision on delivering best value solutions.

The strategic partnership aims to do this through collaboration, designing solutions for complex construction and infrastructure projects in key areas such as health and safety, sustainability, social value, and Modern Methods of Construction.

The announcement today builds on the success of the Strategic Design Partnership which secured the IS044001 accreditation for collaboration in 2018.

Stephen Tarr, Balfour Beatty Chief Executive Officer for Major Projects Transport, Energy and Power at Balfour Beatty, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jacobs to our Strategic Design Partnership, joining together with Atkins and Mott MacDonald as we continue to re-frame the designer-contractor relationship and drive enhanced collaboration and innovation across the construction and infrastructure industry.

“At Balfour Beatty, we truly believe that collaborative partnerships such as the Strategic Design Partnership have the opportunity to revolutionise our industry and must be considered as the vehicle of choice to ensure that projects are procured, designed and delivered safer, faster, better and greener.”

Bruce Chalmers, Jacobs People & Places Solutions Vice President and Executive Sponsor said: “The Strategic Design Partnership enables closer integration of our collective expertise to drive efficiencies and co-create value-focused solutions for long-term transformation.

“This is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of UK infrastructure delivery, putting sustainability and different ways of working at the heart to build better outcomes for society and the environment.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals