Birmingham give the GREEN Light for Curzon Wharf

Birmingham City Council’s planning committee have approved the development of Curzon Wharf, the world’s first mixed-use net zero carbon ready development.

The decision was expected to be made back in February however the committee wanted further information around the size and affordability of the homes.

Woodbourne Group have offered to increase the affordable housing offer from 3% to 5%, meaning 31 units will be classed as affordable to satisfy the council.

The 564 ft, £360m Curzon Wharf scheme will be situated next to Dartmouth Circus Island and be comprised of 498 built-to-rent units, a 41 storey tower with up to 732 units of purpose-built student accommodation and a 14 storey development with up to 122 units of residential space.

More than 3,000 sq ft of the total space will be dedicated to retail with plans for more than 15,000 sq. ft of leisure and dining out space.

Paul Kitson, director of place, prosperity, and sustainability at Birmingham City Council, said: “Curzon Wharf is an exciting project for Birmingham and builds upon our ambition to be a greener and more sustainable city. Being home to the world’s first mixed-use net zero carbon ready development is something we’re immensely proud of and after six years in planning, we’re delighted that the £360m development has been given the green light to rejuvenate a key gateway into the city, as well as becoming another key piece of the Birmingham skyline.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals