BM TRADA & Warringtonfire to explain product performance and third-party certification at FIREX 2023

BM TRADA/Warringtonfire will be returning to FIREX with a stand explaining the process of fire testing and classifying construction products, and the importance of third-party certification.

Delegates attending the show at the London ExCeL between 16 – 18 May 2023, can visit the BM TRADA/Warringtonfire stand (FI.1430) to interact with display models of key construction products including fire doors, glazing systems, pipes and cables, all of which have been subjected to fire resistance testing. The team’s technical experts will also be on hand to discuss the principles of third-party certification for manufacturers, installers, and maintainers of passive fire protection products and the important role played by its Certifire and BM TRADA Q-Mark certification schemes.

Each day, BM TRADA/ Warringtonfire, which are UKAS-accredited third-party certification bodies, will carry out live demonstrations of correct fire door installation, and how to install fire stopping measures – running at 12pm and 2pm respectively. Visitors attending on Wednesday 17th May can hear about the methods used to derive European classifications for construction products, when technical manager, Peter presents in the FIREX theatre at 2.15pm.

The European classification standards (EN 13501 series) define harmonised procedures for classifying the resistance and reaction to fire performance of construction products.

Peter’s presentation will cover test methods, the extension of scope using direct (DIAP) and extended application (EXAP) rules, classification process, product families and using classifications for UKCA marking and third-party certification.

Peter Barker, Technical Manager at Warringtonfire

Peter Barker, technical manager at Warringtonfire, said: “Third-party certification is once again the overriding theme of FIREX, given its fundamental importance to the design, construction and operation of safe and secure buildings. We are looking forward to engaging with delegates on a broad range of topics and hope to provide direct and informed guidance on navigating the fire safety challenges facing today’s built environment.”

