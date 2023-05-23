Ceremony marks works starting of phase two warehouse for ATL

Work has started on the latest 8-figure investment for logistics company, Ascott Transport Limited (ATL) at its Midlands Hub in Foston, Derbyshire.

Midlands based contractor G F Tomlinson, is delivering the project, and held a ground-breaking ceremony earlier this month to celebrate works officially starting, with representatives from ATL and key project funders from HSBC and Empire Finance in attendance.

The 127,000 sq. ft warehouse will include 14 new loading bays, offices, welfare rooms and external concrete yards and roads. Due for completion early 2024, the facility will enable ATL to meet the increased demand and grow its client base further.

The development is the second warehouse scheme that G F Tomlinson has constructed for ATL, having previously completed a 190,000 sq. ft warehouse at the Midlands Hub. The first phase of the development included a three-storey gatehouse, high-

spec offices, a new workshop, and outside storage as well as parking facilities and an extensive, high-bay warehouse.

Following the completion, the company almost doubled its Midlands operating capacity.

Having been based in South Derbyshire for more than 20 years, ATL have developed the site significantly into a major logistics and storage hub. The new warehouse will facilitate existing clients and make provision for expansion.

Andy Sewards, Chairman and Managing Director of G F Tomlinson, said: “We’re delighted to be working with ATL again, to provide a new state-of-the-art distribution warehouse which will support the company’s extensive growth plans.

“Through our long-standing relationship, we have seen ATL’s success and to be a part of the next stage of its journey is fantastic. We look forward to work progressing over the next few months.”

Pete Ascott, Managing Director of ATL said: “Given the success of the first phase of our development back in 2018, it was a simple decision to partner with G F Tomlinson to deliver phase two.

“The second phase adds a further 20,000 pallet storage capacity to our portfolio, available from January 2024.”

To find out more about G F Tomlinson and its projects, please visit: www.gftomlinson.co.uk.

For more information about ATL and the services it provides or to enquire about employment opportunities please emailcontact@atl.co.uk.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals