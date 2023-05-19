CESW champions the value of collaboration in construction industry

In the wake of a sector-wide initiative, Constructing Excellence South West (CESW) is advocating for better collaboration within the construction industry.
The organisation has joined the Construction Industry Collaboration Initiative (CICI), which is made up of like-minded bodies that have identified collaboration as a challenge across multiple sectors, including construction.
Despite previous attempts to encourage collaboration within the building industry, progress has been patchy, according to CICI, however, as the industry continues to face issues such as labour shortages and supply chain problems, the time is ripe for collaboration to improve contract delivery.
CESW is leading the effort to improve the construction industry in the South West, with a goal of enhancing industry performance and creating a better built environment. It forms part of Constructing Excellence a national platform for industry improvement that delivers excellence through collaborative working with clients, industry, and users.
The initiative aims to enhance understanding of effective collaboration, change negative attitudes, and share knowledge, learning, and experiences.
The primary focus currently is on value-for-money training in the key behavioural aspects of effective collaborative working, delivered through a five-hour online training course held over five weeks, as well as a one-day, face-to-face session for people to learn and develop collaborative skills.
Alison Nicholl, Head of Constructing Excellence, stated: “Collaboration is fundamental to Constructing Excellence. This initiative led by the South West is an excellent mechanism to upskill and train those at all levels in the sector on how to effectively collaborate.”
Kevin Harris, CEO of CESW, added: “We are confident that the Construction Industry Collaboration Initiative will help to address the challenges that have persistently hindered the construction sector, and we look forward to working with our members to drive positive change in the industry.”
For more information about this new collaboration initiative and how to get more involved visit: https://hub.leadersmeets.com/cici