Designer Contracts’ showhome proves a runway success

When Designer Contracts was asked to develop two very different show home interiors for a new development within striking distance of Edinburgh airport, the team passed the challenge with flying colours.

The Barratt Homes development at West Craigs in eastern Scotland involved creating two unique show house schemes marketed toward first and second time ‘move up’ buyers, for its four bedroomed show homes – The Crombie and The Campbell.

The Crombie house type is aimed at a second move up family with two older children (a teenage child and a child at university). They love the outdoors, have a dog and the father is a keen golfer.

The Campbell is aimed at a first move up family with much younger children – toddler twins and another young child.

Said Abbie Lockett, design sales manager for Designer Contracts: “The brief was both challenging but very exciting and gave us an opportunity to incorporate some local touches and develop a sustainability story. We did some real out-of-the-box thinking to come up with two very different stories for house types with a similar footprint.”

For The Crombie, a four-bed home with separate study, the chosen colour scheme was ochre, tan and creams with darker woods and gold finishes. The lounge has a neutral base with pops of rich colour in the soft furnishings. The design team also worked alongside an artist to create abstracts of Edinburgh which are showcased above the cream sofa.

The second bedroom was themed towards a young girl who plays football for the local team and so features a wraparound football net headboard on the four-poster bed.

The oldest child is studying engineering at Edinburgh university which inspired the team to incorporate a nod to structural form and the environment within the design which includes a wallpaper mural of the Forth Bridge, a popular local attraction.

Said Abbie: “We worked with our suppliers to source sustainable, recyclable fabrics and used these for the cushions on the bed. Barratt Homes installed a small monitor screen to the desk wall which streams a video showing their Zed House. This is the first Zero Carbon Home built by a major housebuilder that goes substantially beyond the future home’s standard.”