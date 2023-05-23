Dyson doubles down on indoor air quality in shared spaces

Introducing the Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde purifier – Dyson’s quietest most powerful purifier yet.

Designed for professional use, the Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde addresses issues around air quality in shared spaces, taking indoor purification further – literally

Dyson’s quietest yet most powerful purifier: The Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde purifier is borne of Dyson’s longstanding expertise in airflow, acoustics, filtration and compressors.

Cone Aerodynamics: Dyson engineered airflow delivery system, offering more than double the airflow of previous Dyson purifiers, at up to 87 litres of airflow per second of purified air.

CO 2 sensor: Reports CO 2 in real time, indicating to occupiers of shared spaces when to ventilate.

Re-engineered motor bucket: Ensures quiet operation – meticulous re-engineering incorporating ingenious acoustic solutions including a Helmholtz cavity and labyrinth seal.

Three-phase filtration system: Capturing up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles[1], removing odours and gases like NO 2 , Benzene and VOCs and permanently destroying formaldehyde[2].

