Hixon deal completes £35.65m industrial hat-trick for Hortons’ Estate Ltd

Hortons’ Estate Ltd has completed its third and largest investment deal so far this year, with the acquisition of a multi-let industrial estate in Staffordshire.



The independent property company has purchased Hixon Airfield Industrial Estate, a former RAF base in Hixon, near Stafford.



The site comprises almost 500,000 sq ft of existing industrial space, storage compounds and over 36 acres of land.



It is the latest in a trio of acquisitions completed by Hortons in 2023, which combined total £35.65 million. They include deals for Sinfin Commercial Park in Derby and Joules’ Corby distribution centre, which further expand the company’s footprint of more than six million sq ft of office, industrial, retail and leisure properties located throughout the Midlands.



Steve Tommy of Hortons, said: “We are very pleased to have completed our third significant investment deal in quick succession.



“Hixon Airfield Industrial Estate is a well-established industrial estate with an impressive mix of international, national and local occupiers and complements our growing industrial property portfolio. We are looking forward to working with occupiers and attracting new business to the estate through existing units, storage facilities and potential future development.”



Hortons was advised by Ben Roberts of Roberts Real Estate.





