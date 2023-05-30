Hochiki Europe supporting the next generation of life safety engineers

Leading manufacturer of life safety products Hochiki Europe, have today demonstrated their commitment to training for life for fire engineers and apprentices with a sizeable donation of life safety equipment to Banham Academy’s new training facility in Derby.

Banham Academy are the leading specialist training provider in England delivering the Level 3 Fire Emergency and Security Systems (FESS) apprenticeship to apprentices across the country. Graduates leave the Academy with vital skills and accreditations, enabling them to embark on fruitful careers within the fire and security industries.

Apprentices are released from their employer to train at Banham Academy’s educational training centre for 15 weeks, over a three-year period, undertaking a combination of coursework and practical training. Successful completion of the course sees an apprentice awarded with qualifications and invaluable credentials for their careers ahead. Furthermore, as Banham is the first IET-approved centre, employers gain a competitive edge as graduates are officially recognised and accredited by the IET as engineering technicians.

Hochiki Europe have donated a range of life safety devices to Banham Academy’s newly opened Derby training centre including addressable panels, smoke and heat detectors, sounder bases and beacons, relay units, call points and remote indicators.

Kevin Faulkner, Operations Director, Banham Academy, explained “We are grateful to Hochiki Europe for their donation of life saving equipment to our second training site in Derby. Banham Academy are reliant on donations from manufacturers within our industry to allow our apprentices to continue their training on industry-leading products that are trusted and are of the highest quality. Competency of installing, commissioning, and maintaining leading security and fire systems is an important part of the learning that we provide at the Academy. This vital hands-on learning allows our graduates to leave being proficient in handling lifesaving products and systems with the utmost of knowledge and care.”

The Derby facility is Banham’s second Academy, allowing them to deliver their apprenticeships to even more young people across the UK from both their London and Derby sites. Not only is the training centre bigger, but crucially the location will make it more accessible for students based in the North.

Nathan Hudson, Sales and Marketing Director at Hochiki Europe said “We were delighted to help Banham Academy because we know how important it is to encourage and support career development as well as helping the next generation of life safety engineers across the country.

Compliance is crucial in our world, we design and manufacture products which are trusted to not only save lives and property, but also reduce false alarms, but this is only possible when the installation is compliant. Our aim with this donation is to enable Banham Academy to deliver hands on, compliant training using the latest life safety technology”. To date Banham Academy Derby has 125 students currently enrolled, but by the end of the year they are expecting that number to rise to 200.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals