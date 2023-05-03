Housing association shortlisted in top decarbonisation awards

One of the Midlands largest housing associations is a finalist in a top awards scheme.

Platform Housing Group has been shortlisted in the inaugural Unlock Net Zero Awards under the Green Homes Upgrade of the Year category for landlords.

The awards aim to recognise and champion progress on the journey to decarbonisation for the UK housing sector and the supply chain that supports it.

The winners will be unveiled at a ceremony on Tuesday 27 June at Manchester Central, alongside Europe’s largest housing festival, the 8500 colleague strong Housing 2023. Kunle Barker, property expert, broadcaster and founder of Barker Walsh, will host this year’s awards; he is also this year’s Unlock Net Zero ambassador.

Stephen Edwards, Head of Sustainability at Platform Housing Group said : “It is an honour to be recognised in this category among some ground breaking initiatives that are working hard to overcome many challenges. It’s an enormous privilege to work in housing and to play a small part in driving the agenda for sustainable and energy efficient homes that our communities and planet so desperately need. I’m really looking forward to hearing about the amazing accomplishments of the nominees at the event in June and meeting with fellow colleagues pushing for change.”

Platform Housing Group’s award entry focussed on the 341 homes retrofitted under the Green Home Grant – or GHG – Local Authority Scheme, which ran between April 2021 and September 2022, and the ongoing development of its retrofit programme through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund. Platform also reduced the carbon emissions of these homes by 60 per cent, saving almost 3 tonnes CO2 per home per year. Measures installed include loft insulation, air source heat pumps and solar photovoltaic panels.

The UK housing sector continues to build new low carbon homes whilst ensuring existing homes are retrofitted to reach the UK government’s target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Under the government funded GHG scheme, Platform was able to achieve an average increase of 2 EPC points ratings – measure of energy performance – taking the average property from an Energy Performance Certificate – or EPC – rating of E to a rating of C; this represents an estimated energy bill saving for each customer of £500 per year.

Stephen concluded: “These awards are an important opportunity to take a step back and review how far we’ve come and share inspiration for where we go next in this transition. This shortlisting acknowledges Platform’s strong commitment to sustainability and delivering on our energy and decarbonisation targets.”

