Lanes launches national highway drainage survey service

Wastewater and drainage specialist Lanes Group plc has launched a new national highways drainage surveying service backed by a dedicated data processing centre and advanced asset laser scanning technology.

It means the company can provide clients with a safer, faster and more comprehensive highways drainage surveying service, integrated with its unrivalled drainage unblocking, cleaning, repair and rehabilitation services.

One of the first major projects Lanes has supported with the new service has been A66 Northern Trans-Pennine, a scheme to improve the A66 between the M6 in Penrith and the A1(M) at Scotch Corner.

Lanes Head of Highways Ben Forsyth said: “Developing our own in-house highways data capture and processing capability allows Lanes to deliver a faster, more agile, and safer surveying service for clients.

“This can be coordinated with our drainage cleaning, repair and rehabilitation teams to give highway contractors and National Highways the best possible integrated drainage service.”

Lanes can now deliver a broad range of highway survey services with in-house teams, including CCTV, GPS, full HADDMS and asset conditions surveys.

It has also invested in the latest chamber laser scanning technology, so assets can be surveyed more safety and faster than ever before, with no need for confined space entry.

The CleverScan inspection system is highly portable, fast and accurate. It creates a flat scan and a dense point cloud image of chambers up to 10 metres deep that can be merged into CAD and 3D applications.

Using CleverScan, Lanes teams can carry out more than 30 chamber surveys per shift, twice as many as conventional methods. The laser scanner is lightweight and can be operated away from a vehicle.

Data is added directly to National Highways shape files which are then sent via the cloud to a new dedicated highways drainage survey processing centre in Manchester.

Its qualified and experienced highways drainage data technicians then compile reports precisely in line with client needs.

The service meets National Highways targets for updating HADDMS, while providing detailed interim survey reports for client engineers.

Lanes has proved the value of its new in-house service while working on the A66 scheme which is being progressed by contractors in a National Highways regional delivery partnership.

Between January and March 2023, drainage engineers from the Lanes Newcastle depot completed 40 night shifts, working on the eastern section of the planned upgrade route.

A team of Lanes drainage engineers from Preston and Manchester were due to begin a similar programme of works on a stretch of the A66 in Cumbria.

All Lanes personnel hold the National Highways Passport and receive thorough in-house training on the new surveying systems.

Lanes Contract Manager Andrew Lindsay said: “Combining the latest data capture technology like, CleverScan, with cloud data transfer and centralised processing is a game-changer for our clients.

“We can give them more tailored reports that are more accurate and delivered faster than ever before. Then, if remedial work is needed, we have all the assets and skills needed as well.

“It’s an end-to-end service that maximises operational effectiveness, sustainability – through multitasking and use of digital technologies – and value, through efficiencies created by service integration.”

Lanes Group: www.lanesfordrains.co.uk

