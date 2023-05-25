National home decarbonisation group formed to drive quality retrofit at scale

A NEW organisation has been created with a core mission to collectively deliver high-quality energy efficiency measures and low carbon technologies at scale across the UK’s housing stock.

Backed by the country’s leading contractors and residential retrofit specialists and with widescale delivery in mind, the National Home Decarbonisation Group (NHDG) will support retrofit installations for all housing tenure types, including social, owner-occupied and private rental homes. It will operate on a membership basis and represent Tier 1 contractors and energy suppliers that specialise in retrofit residential decarbonisation at scale.

The group’s objective will be to create a collaborative platform for its members to focus on three core areas critical to achieving the government’s ambitious targets for the sector; growing the retrofit supply chain, advising on policy and stimulating innovation. All of which will underpin support for households during the on-going energy, cost of living, health, and climate crises.

Derek Horrocks, chair of the National Home Decarbonisation Group

Derek Horrocks, chair of the National Home Decarbonisation Group, said: “The formation of the group and the commitment already seen from founding members is a defining moment for the residential decarbonisation retrofit industry.

“The industry has seen commitment to retrofit projects diluted or under-delivered in the past and we believe that central and devolved governments need to hear a strong, positive message from experienced industry contractors and stakeholders, confidently confirming the ability of the supply chain to deliver on current and ambitious future targets.

“The continued long-term government commitment for the decarbonisation of 26 million UK homes to meet net zero targets by 2050 is critical, and we have already seen this ramp up significantly with £6.6 billion of Government investment over the current parliament and a further £6 billion pledged between 2025 and 2028 for the sector. As an industry we must ensure we are able to grow and facilitate the long-term far-reaching ambition to achieve net zero.

“NHDG will be spearheading the charge for improvements, especially in skills and innovation, including the digitalisation of retrofit, increased off-site solutions, and the development of finance solutions to support the decarbonisation of the UK’s housing stock.

“This will help create a strong, more efficient industry with robust solutions for the fast-growing demand in the sector. Our links across government and industry are already robust, and the creation of the group will ensure our combined membership will put us in a prime position to move forward as one voice on one mission.

“We’re aware of our own targets, such as the need for 200,000 more competent retrofitters by 2030, which is why powerful collaboration is needed to create the necessary infrastructure. We’re ready to invest and increase our wider resources collectively to ensure scaling the industry is a success.”

NHDG has been founded through the National Insulation Association (NIA), a long-standing trade association with its members already delivering large-scale, PAS:2035 compliant installations funded by various government schemes – such as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) and Home Upgrade Grant (HUG). Member experience is also vast in the area of home energy efficiency improvements available to the private rental and owner-occupier market, under schemes such as the Energy Company Obligation (ECO).

Meanwhile, close collaboration and relationships with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), as well as devolved nation governments and key sector stakeholders, supports the group’s focus on three core streams – policy, skills and training, and innovation.

Derek continued: “The stature of our founding members cannot be ignored, and we’re all excited about embracing what the future holds.”

NHDG predicts that the majority of the large-scale domestic retrofit work in the UK will be carried out by members in the coming years.

The full list of founding members includes:

Baxter Kelly

Bell Group

British Gas Services

E.ON Energy Solutions

Equans Regeneration

Evolve Home Energy Solutions

InstaGroup

Mace Group

Mears Group

Osborne Carbon Neutral Solutions

OVO Energy Solutions

PHS Home Solutions

Saving Energy Ltd

SERS Energy Solutions Group

Sustainable Building Services (UK) Ltd

United Living

VINCI Construction

Expert professional services consultancy Gemserv will act as the group’s secretariat.

To learn more about NHDG, visit its website at: www.nhdg.org

