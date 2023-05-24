New development entrance designed to pay homage to historic landmark

The entrance of a new development in Biddenham Park has been built to pay homage to the historic Bromham Bridge – a local landmark which dates back some 1000 years.

Designers at Davidsons Homes have created the unusual undulating wall at the entrance to its Biddenham Park development near Bedford, taking inspiration from the ancient monument which is mentioned in records as far back as 1224 AD.

Bromham Bridge has served as inspiration for artists and designers for centuries, with pieces using the landmark as a focal point.

Davidsons Homes has even used a very similar light-coloured stone for its wall as the bridge, to ensure that its homage is as close as possible to the original.

James Burnham, Managing Director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “We have always referred to ourselves, not just as housebuilders, but as placemakers. We realise that our developments should fit into the local landscape and enhance communities. That’s why, we couldn’t turn down an opportunity like this – to build an entrance which takes inspiration from a much-loved local landmark.

“Our designers, and in particular Senior Architectural Technician Scott Chamberlain, have spent days researching the bridge’s history and unearthing fascinating bits of information which have helped them to create our own design.

“We really hope that local people will see and appreciate this nod to the area’s history, and that in time, the wall will become a much-loved landmark in itself too.” Davidsons Homes is building new homes at Biddenham Park near Bedford, with the first showhome set to open this summer. For more information, visit davidsonshomes.co.uk.